The best and worst of NXT UK 12/19/19: Jazzy Dissent

Loading...

Last time in the last best and worst of NXT UK: It was a month ago and not much happened and I took a break from it. But now they're seriously building on TakeOver Blackpool. So it seems like a good time to get back in there. To read previous parts of the best and worst of NXT UK, click here. Follow with Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter if you like.

And now, from December 19, 2019, the best and worst of NXT UK.

Best: The return of Amir

WWE

Hey, Amir Jordan's back from a shoulder injury! We can stop pretending that Kenny Williams is an exciting singles wrestler and focus on her tag team! As a longtime fan of dancing wrestlers, I obviously like Amir very much. So I was happy that he reunited with Kenny and won this victory over the ever adorable Pretty Deadly. Given the current overcrowding of the tag title scene, I doubt that Williams and Jordan have to go anywhere else, but I'm fighting with them because there are always lower card games.

Best of all: trying to get Eddie Dennis up and running

WWE

I've been thinking of calling this "worst" so there is the worst on the map, but frankly I can't do this to a Trent Seven segment. I am not currently very excited about the malicious return of Eddie Dennis, a former school teacher who looks pretty much like a school teacher, no matter how many tattoos he gets or how he cuts his hair. Actually, I could be more into him if his character was a strict headmaster, and I would always tell Tyler Bate to sit down and have Flash Morgan Webster spit out his gum.

But if anyone can take care of Eddie, it's Trent. Trent Seven is basically perfect in every way unless I wish he was wearing socks. So I'm ready for this feud, let's see how it works.

Best: Three women

WWE

This triple feud over the women's championship, on the other hand, is one between three women that I love unconditionally. Kay Lee Ray is the villain who desperately tries to stick to her title. Piper Niven is the heroine who turns out to be worthy. And in between is Toni Storm. Since Kay Lee first appeared in NXT UK, they have talked about how she and Toni were best friends. This allowed Ray to hurt her feud so badly that she disappeared for months. But now that Storm Niven is so hostile, it will make a dark sense if she turns around completely and stands with Kay Lee on her side. Even without considering the next game, NXT UK is at the forefront with NXT Domestic when it comes to improving women's storylines, and far better than raw or smackdown.

Best: Jinny Alone

WWE

Jinny has a solo match against Amale, whose name, which I was disappointed with, is pronounced as if it had been spelled out because I read it as if it sounded exactly like Amelie. However, it doesn't matter. She's only here so Jinny can win a match without Jazzy's help. It's something she needed, especially where things are going after the game.

After the win, Jinny lets Jazzy attack the defeated Amale. Jazzy does what she said first, but when Jinny tells her to keep the violence going, Jazzy refuses and leaves. And that's why we had to be reminded that Jinny can actually wrestle – so we only expect Jazzy to almost certainly defeat her in her now inevitable match instead of definitely killing her with her big German hands.

Seriously, this breakup was a bit abrupt and I can imagine that we'll get a scene or two from Jinny trying to fix things with Jazzy before their differences lead to violence. I think everyone in the NXT UK Universe (UKayniverse) is ready for Babyface Jinny and I'm glad we are on our way there.

Best of all: WALTER is the palpatine of wrestling

WWE

WALTER's plans go beyond understanding mere mortals who were not assembled from corpses in Austrian windmill laboratories. As he explains to Radzi contemptuously, he is not worried about his own title match. He is much more interested in Alexander Wolfe decimating Ilja Dragunov in two weeks, because this victory will enable Empire to annihilate Gallus once and for all. I am sure that this will go smoothly as heels' plans in wrestling never go wrong.

Best: Dar Gets Bated, Devlin's bait

WWE

Tyler Bate with Noam Dar in the main event. Pretty much every Tyler Bate Main Event will be great wrestling, as he has long proven. Dar, the little snot he is, is a particularly good opponent for him. Tyler has a very impressive physique by the way, but Noam's torso seems to be perfecting with CGI. It is wild.

But even this excellent match is really only there to put Jordan Devlin in the end to expand his match with Tyler in Blackpool. Dar is a solid slide for the Big Strong Boy, but Jordan is his sworn enemy. It's going to be a solid takeover match.

That is all for this rate. Come to me after Christmas when Alexander Wolfe fights Ilja Dragunov as the build of TakeOver: Blackpool heats up!

(tagsToTranslate) entertainment (t) prowrestling (t) best and worst (t) best and worst of nxt (t) best and worst of nxt uk (t) wwe nxt (t) wwe nxt uk