The best and worst of NXT UK 1/2/20: Engine Of Destruction

Before the holidays in the last best and worst of NXT UK: Tyler Bate fought Jordan Devlin and Jazzy Gabert stopped taking orders from Jinny.

And now, from January 2nd, 2020, the best and worst of NXT UK.

Best of all: the cream rises

This episode of NXT UK begins with the well-known American Kona Reeves who is cutting a promo. This is the last thing I have to see on the UK show. On the other hand, Kona goes on about how great he is when he has absolutely nothing to back up that works as long as he's a delusional heel. He also competes against Dave Mastiff here, and Dave is actually the best. The only thing Kona has about Dave is a muscular body, but as we all know (and as Bomber Dave's opponents know better than most others), perfectly defined abs don't make you stronger than a big fat bruiser.

Once the match begins, Mastiff Reeves kicks his ass well and properly. And it's particularly satisfying how Kona behaved before the match, which I think makes him a good heelball player, even if Dave Mastiff doesn't have such a good face.

The second match on the show is also a high-spirited American sale against a British baby face, but the dynamic is otherwise reversed. Kassius Ohno is the big, thick, strong guy who can wrestle better, and I still find Ligero annoying. Again, the match goes as it should, and Ohno kicks the masked man in the ass as if he was hardly worth his time. Ohno is still upset about losing to Tyler Bate lately, but this win is an important step to heal his ego. But then everything fits together into a story.

Backstage, bomber Dave Mastiff approaches Kassius Ohno and challenges him to a match. We just saw how these two boys defeated opponents who weren't entirely worthy of them, but it set them both up to be worthy of each other. It confirmed why this match should be pretty exciting. And even better, Kassius is visibly a little afraid of fighting Dave, which is fun to see a cocky character like him.

Best: Turni Time

Toni Storm has not really been herself since losing the NXT UK Women & # 39; s Championship to Kay Lee Ray. It disappeared for an eternity and returned in mood. It hasn't had an accurate heel rotation yet, but you can see it on the horizon without a telescope. In this segment, she only invites Piper Niven into the ring and politely asks her to remove herself from the triple threat list for the title in Blackpool so Toni can solve her problems with Kay Lee without someone who just wants to be champion to prove that it is the best thing that stands in your way.

Of course Piper says no, Toni is clearly going to attack them for it, but Piper nudges them first and they quarrel. That makes things interesting and complicated. If Toni had just attacked and knocked Piper down, this segment would have read absolutely as a heel turn. But Piper got the first shot and her brawl was pretty even, so it's not cut and dried like that.

Even better, Kay Lee Ray comes on stage to see her two opponents fight and laugh at each other. She clearly expects the TakeOver match to be a no-brainer for two opponents who hate each other, but she still has the disadvantage that she could lose if one of them was the other. On the other hand, KLR could only laugh because it turned out that Toni Storm is bad at having friends.

Best of all: The OA will not be canceled

Finally a solid win for Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith. It wasn't a very exciting game, mainly because Riddick Moss and Dorian Mack aren't very exciting opponents, but I think it helps Carter and Smith not only to win, but to be the more charismatic team in the game.

The Tag Team Championship leaderboard game at TakeOver Blackpool will rule, but these eight white boys don't have to be the only NXT UK tag teams that matter forever, and I honestly think that these guys will be the first to win a few more have to cement because of their credibility they could be a valuable addition to this scene.

Best of all: the wolf and the dragon

This no-DQ match was not as intense as the “blood and blood” that takes place in AEW, but it was still great. Ilya Dragunov is a wonderful madman, and Alexander Wolfe is the only chaotic evil member of a legal evil faction. In other words, these two guys are perfect for DDTs on piles of chairs, DVDs in corner tables, and all the other violent nonsense that happens in such matches.

When Ilya wins the match with a Moscow torpedo that Wolfe bangs his head against the ground, it really feels like a big win that makes Dragunov a scary man, even if it was only a year ago that Wolfe was a forgotten one Sanity member on the main list. As much as I sometimes complain that they try to convince me to look after Joseph Connors or whoever, this show is really good at building people up.

And of course he will be attacked by the rest of the empire after Dragunov's victory, but Joe Coffey ends it by attacking WALTER, who he will face in less than two weeks at the British championship. I was wondering if this loss would cause problems for Alexander in the Empire, but they don't seem to point in that direction, which is probably the best.

That is all for this rate.

