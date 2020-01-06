Loading...

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards started wild and stayed wild.

Presenter Ricky Gervais, broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, kicked off the night with a gruesome monologue (including an engraving on Jeffrey Epstein). Then the outsider Ramy Youssef (we told you to watch Ramy!) Took home a big win, and Matt Bomer and Sofía Vergara were confused with a teleprompter.

Jason Momoa appeared in a tank top, cousin Greg danced a little, Daddy Roy gave Kieran Culkin a little kiss, Michelle Williams read the house, Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix asked our planet, and everyone wept with Tom Hanks. Oh, and Fleabag just kept on winning.

Here you can see the best and worst moments of the Golden Globes 2020.

The best: Ramy Youssef’s hilarious acceptance speech

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-g44lDWyJC0 (/ embed)

“Look, I know you haven’t seen my show,” quipped Ramy Youseff, best actor in a TV musical or comedy winner. “Everyone says, ‘Is that an editor?'”

Surprise winner Youssef took the globe for his appearance at Ramy in Hulu and noted the lack of recognition of his show in 2019 – recognizing what the award meant for Ramy’s continued role on the screen.

“We did a very special show about an Arab Muslim family living in New Jersey, and that means a lot to be recognized at that level,” he continued. “So, I would like to thank everyone involved, my co-designers, producers, my family, my mother and my father.”

“My mother was interested in Michael Douglas,” added Youssef in a last joke. “Egyptians love Michael Douglas.”

The best: Russell Crowe’s declaration on climate change

Russell Crowes #goldenglobe’s message, read by Jennifer Aniston (because he helps fire-fighting in New South Wales)) “Make no mistake, the tragedy that is happening in Australia is due to climate change. We have to act scientifically … ”pic.twitter.com/1kTeCgoeKR

– Anna Chang (@annachang) January 6, 2020

Although Russell Crowe wasn’t physically present to win the best actor in a limited series for his appearance on The Loudest Voice, his speech was still one of the best. Moderator Jenifer Aniston, who found that Crowe was unable to attend due to the wildfires in Crowe’s native Australia, read the following in his absence at his request:

“Make no mistake. The tragedy in Australia has to do with climate change. We have to act on the basis of science, convert our global workforce to renewable energies and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is.”

It was a powerful message that was shared by numerous moderators, nominees and winners throughout the evening. In particular, Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor Award in a feature film drama and used much of his speaking time to express Crowe’s feelings.

The worst: Matt Bomer and Sofía Vergara’s line mix

Was it a bit or a mistake?

When receiving the award for best supporting actor in a series, limited series or television film, Matt Bomer and Sofía Vergara had a problem that caused both moderators to clumsily say the same line. Vergara, who looked at Bomer with grim daggers, quickly joked: “That was mine!” before he admitted, he was right. Was it really his line? Is she just that professional? We are … sweaty.

Best: Bong Joon Ho draws western attitudes towards subtitles

“Once you get past the 1 inch caption caption, you’ll be introduced to so many other amazing films.”

PICTURED: Paul Drinkwater / NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Image

Parasite director Bong Joon Ho used his win as the best foreign language film to celebrate his masterpiece – and challenge western audiences to do better.

Bong spoke about his interpreter and remarked, “If you overcome the 1-inch barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many other amazing films.”

Then he added: “Just being nominated with other great international filmmakers was a great honor. I think we only speak one language: the cinema.” It was a poignant but vivid portrayal of the role that English-speaking audiences play in accepting films internationally.

Best: The cast of succession only available



(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q8JpuzxmY00 (/ embed)

From cousin Greg, heating up a storm until Roman gets a little kiss from daddy, the cast of Succession stole a moment at a time at the Globes ceremony – partly because they never looked atypical.

The biggest success of the HBO series of the night? The award for the best television series – drama.

“It’s a team show,” said series creator Jesse Armstrong, with more love than Logan Roy could ever muster. “I am here as a representative to accept it on behalf of all of us, so if you have ever appeared on the call sheet or in the titles of the successor, congratulations! We have won a Golden Globe.”

The worst: The Best Director for Men category

Once again, only men were nominated for the Best Director category at a major award ceremony.

It didn’t look good, as host Ricky Gervais said in a problematic remark, when Martin Scorsese (Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once upon a time … in Hollywood), Bong Joon Ho (parasite) and Todd Phillips (Joker) and Sam Mendes (who ultimately won in 1917) was honored, while directors Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) and Lulu Wang (The Farewell) went unnoticed. We hope the Oscars do better.

Best: Kate McKinnon celebrates Ellen DeGeneres

In a tearful introduction to Carol Burnett Award winner Ellen DeGeneres, Saturday Night Live actress Kate McKinnon praised the pioneering comedian for both her contribution to the world of entertainment and her impact on LGBTQ visibility.

“If I hadn’t seen her on TV, I would have thought I could never be on TV,” said McKinnon. “‘You don’t let LGBT people be on TV.’ And furthermore, I would have always thought that I am an alien and maybe I have no right to be here. So thank you, Ellen, for giving me a chance to live a good life. “

It was a heartwarming moment between two of the comedy’s most brilliant talents, shared in the warm embrace of the strange female heritage. DeGeneres added that Burnett as a woman inspired her in a similar way.

Best of all, the world unites in their love for Tom Hanks

Raise your hand if you’ve ever been personally victim to Tom Hanks’ speech about the Golden Orbs.

Hanks received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment and began his speech by telling the audience that he had a cold. Then he raved about his family, raved about the magic of the movies, cried a little, made Charlize Theron cry a little, and sent the internet into a madness of love.

“You just have to put everything together somehow,” Hanks emphasized the filmmaking. “Trust the process and go there.” We will, Tom. We promise!

Best: Michelle Williams, who campaigns for the right to vote for women

Actress Michelle Williams received the award for best actress in a limited series or in a television film for her appearance in Fosse / Verdon and used her stage time to reflect on the importance of abortion law and women’s rights.

“I did my best to live my life at my own discretion, not just a series of events that happened to me, but one in which I could step back and see my handwriting everywhere – sometimes messy and scribbling, sometimes careful and precise – but one that I carved with my own hand, “she said. “And I would not have been able to choose when and with whom I want my children without a woman’s right.”

You can read William’s speech in full here.

Best / Worst: “Last Time” host Ricky Gervais

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCNdTLHZAeo (/ embed)

It is up to the debate whether the appearance of Ricky Gervais 2020 Globes was a success or a failure.

On the one hand, Gervais got some excellent fingers (his streaming service and Greta Thunberg’s jokes were really funny!). But on the other hand, a ton of his jokes (his views on Jeffrey Epstein, Felicity Huffman’s remembered daughter, and the category of all-male directors) fell uncomfortably flat.

“You will be delighted that this is the last time that I host these awards, so I don’t care,” said Gervais in his opening monologue. “I’m joking. I never did.” Huh. OKAY.

See all winners and nominees of the night here.

