The 92nd Academy Awards were chaos.

On Sunday evening, Eminem, Bustopher Jones, the cast of Something’s Gotta Give, four-time Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho and a few dozen other celebrities took the center stage to celebrate 2019 at the cinema. It was a rotating door of musical songs, bits, thanks and confusion that was worth its best and, in the worst case, boring. (Seriously, Martin Scorsese looked like he fell asleep.)

So, what to remember from the greatest night in Hollywood? Here is a look at the best and worst moments of the 2020 Oscars. Read the full list of winners and nominees here.

Best: the show opening of Janelle Monáe

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYyGHq_DgAs (/ embed)

Janelle Monáe started the night with a rendition of “Don’t you want to be my neighbor?” (complete with red vest) that turned into a spectacular outcome of the Academy.

Surrounded by dancers wearing costumes from packed films – including Us, Midsommar, Dolemite Is My Name and more – Monáe expressed her support for under-represented artists. In a particularly blistering sense, she cried, “It’s time to come to life because the Oscars are so white.”

It was relevant, it was fun, it was the best the show got all night.

The worst thing: Shia LaBeouf reads wrong The neighbor’s window



(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJR3Tz-0aS8 (/ embed)

The Peanut Butter Falcon co-stars Zack Gottsagen and Shia LaBeouf announced the nominated live action short film flawlessly. But when it was time to say the winner, it became rocky.

Gottsagen cut off the announcement with the “and the Oscar goes to” piece. Then LaBeouf triumphantly announced “The Neighbor’s Widow” – apparently the actual winning title, The Neighbor’s Window, misread. Whoops.

Best: “Into the Unknown”, performed by an international cast from Elsas



(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4I05EYm71A (/ embed)

Since its release in November, Disney’s Frozen II has been translated into 45 languages. So it seems appropriate that Idina Menzel is accompanied by the votes of Elsas from all over the world on awards night. “Into the Unknown”, nominated for the best original song, was one of the more theatrical performances of the night and brought an avalanche of talent to the stage. The powerful ballad came with moving set pieces, shimmering lighting and some icy coats. Brava!

The worst: all “jokes” about inclusion

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsvfOAd8ohU (/ embed)

At one point, a joke about all women and people of color not nominated for Oscars stops being funny and starts to be an excuse.

Of course, Chris Rock’s opening weekend was great. But when the presenter after the presenter struck the same tone-deaf sentiment, it began to feel as if the award ceremony gave itself a tongue in the cheek. Do it better?

Dear: Brad Pitt’s impeachment hearings prick

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSdm15aBPwo (/ embed)

Pitt received the Oscar for the best supporting role for his performance at Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and thanked the Academy for the honor. He then joked: “They told me that I only have 45 seconds to give this speech, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.” The comment, referring to the decision not to allow testimony in the process of depositing the Senate of Donald Trump, was applauded.

Pitt added, “I think Quentin might make a movie about it and eventually the adults do the right thing.” Scathing, current and quite funny. Five stars!

Best: Diane and Keanu’s Something has to give meeting



Something’s Gotta Give 2: Best Picture 2021

Image: ABC via Getty Images

During an unusual and charming presentation of Best Original Screenplay, Something’s Got stars Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves flashed a storm.

They enjoyed their iconic rom-com with great pleasure, told each other that they were ‘amazing’ and gave Nancy Meyers fans the hope that Julian and Erica ended up somewhere somewhere. It was magical. Pure, weird, film magic.

Best / worst: Eminem’s inexplicable “Lose Yourself” performance

What. To be. We. To celebrate.

Image: ABC via Getty Images

In a celebration of great songs from movies, Eminem popped up halfway through the show to beat his hit “Lose Yourself”. Some A-listers were fired up. Others were confused. Even more were confused, but also fired!

Yes, the 8 Mile number won an Oscar 17 years ago. But why did we celebrate it tonight? Will there be a ninth mile? An eminem biopic? A lifetime performance award for things that happened in 2002?

We ask again: what. Used to be. Going. On.

Best: Cats announcement of the best visual effects



(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ML_DdUn-S2U (/ embed)

God bless universal images.

Of course, the studio took a bath of millions of dollars for Tom Hooper’s musical extravaganza to flop to the counter – but Cats was the content that this award season needed. When James Corden aka Bustopher Jones and Rebel Wilson aka Jennyanydots bumped into the stage to aimlessly at a microphone and announce the best visual effects, our minds rejoiced. It was what we wanted, it was what we needed, it was the right choice. The right Jellicle choice.

Best: Cynthia Erivo’s powerful version of “Stand Up”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x7S1kehYR2M (/ embed)

Nominated best actress Cynthia Erivo tore the house down.

Performing the Oscar-nominated “Stand Up” by Harriet, Erivo brought unparalleled passion to the Dolby Theater supported by a choir of talented vocalists dressed in gold. Neither Erivo nor “Stand Up” took Oscars home, but the performance confirmed Harriet’s legacy in film history.

The worst thing: the lack of a host

Take this moment to think about the time producers had to fill with nonsense.

Image: VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

The Academy Awards went without a host for a second year. Awards hosting is a notoriously rewarding (and risky) task that apparently did not require the ceremony last year.

But this specific three-hour battle needed some sort of thread to tie everything together. There were speeches, musical numbers, bits, audience responses, more bits, more audience responses, even more musical numbers … but for a show all about telling stories, not a whole lot of story.

It was a long night. At least Tina and Amy are back for the Golden Globes 2021.

Best: present those great duos

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhIQV8o3nyg (/ embed)

Although a host was needed, a handful of striking duos saved the night.

Chris Rock and Steve Martin started the ceremony strong. Maya Rudolph and Kirsten Wiig auditioned for the entire Academy. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell (who joked that they had been the stars of 1917, Parasite and Ford against Ferrari against Ferrell) spoke through non-existent ear pieces. Ray Romano got a beep and Sandra Oh made it less uncomfortable. Trophies all around!

Best: “All women are superheroes.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZQQzSGWBA0 (/ embed)

Brie Larson (aka Captain Marvel), Sigourney Weaver (aka Ellen Ripley) and Gal Gadot (aka Wonder Woman) had the pleasure of introducing Eimear Noone, the first female conductor of the Oscars.

While on stage, the trio joked about their shared history in action roles and invited all of Hollywood to join their newly established fight club. They ended their comments by saying, “all women are superheroes” – a feeling embodied by Noone’s compelling performance shortly thereafter.

Dear: Billie Eilish’s iconic response

Never before was an angry teenager so appreciated.

In the presence to sing for the in memoriam, Grammy winner Billie Eilish conquered the heart of the internet when she was slightly misunderstood (and / or hated) by Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. While Wiig and Rudolph confidently knocked over a mashup of clothing theme numbers to introduce Best Costume Design, Eilish made a very uncomfortable face that will live on in meme-famy.

Best: Parasiteis a tear-winning winning series



(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ck-9Wv6D2Ls (/ embed)

Parasite is perhaps not the most nominated film that enters the 2020 Oscars (that would be Joker), but it became the biggest winner of the night. The South Korean film tore and got the best original screenplay for Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, best director for Bong, best international feature film and, ultimately, best photo.

His striking character was all the more remarkable considering the country of origin: Parasite was the first South Korean film ever nominated in the International Feature (formerly Best Foreign Language Film) category, let alone winning, and it was the first non-English-language film ever to win the grand prize of the ceremony.

On the other hand, perhaps we should have seen it coming all the time – in the weeks prior to the Oscars, the film had also performed well at the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards, the BAFTA Awards, the Independent Spirit Awards and more. -Angie Han, deputy entertainment editor

View all winners and nominees of the night here.

