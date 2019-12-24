The best and worst Christmas carols of 2019 – national

Loading...

Every year at Global News, we compile a list of the best and worst holiday songs of all time so that you, the reader, can either have fun, hate or argue about it. This corresponds to the true spirit of the time of togetherness.

However, new music is inevitable, which means that new songs inspired by holidays are an annual guarantee. So instead of preparing or reorganizing the same list year after year, we're changing things in 2019 and honoring some of the classics of the holidays we've not had before.

This means you won't see Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" on our 2019 list. Shocking, we know, but keep in mind that it was high on our list last year and still number 1 in our hearts. It will always be that way.

So yes, our 2018 picks that can be found here are still in the game. This list is only an extension. It is up to you whether these songs are good or not.

The story continues under the advertisement

READ MORE: Where's Santa now? Check out NORAD's Santa Tracker 2019

Here are our best and worst holiday song picks for 2019 in no particular order.

–

Top 10 worst Christmas carols

Pentatonix – Deck the Halls

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqItlHUSN-4 (/ embed)

Some eagle eye readers may have noticed that we were on the list of worthy quintet last year. However, this was necessary again, as it is another angry version of an undeniable vacation classic.

Simply put, this steaming garbage heap belongs in a dumpster.

The story continues under the advertisement

Alvin and the Chipmunks – The Chipmunk Song (Christmas is not too late)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDtOwSjIDFw (/ embed)

Sure, the original 1958 version of Alvin & the Chipmunks may have been a pleasure when you were a kid, but can it last?

Not in the slightest. Especially not with this 2007 watered down Rock & # 39; roll restart. Alvin's high voice alone is unbearable, why torture us with "Harmonies" by Simon and Theodore.

Green day – Christmas time of the year

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3LLl4IqXi6w (/ embed)

Billie Joe, what are you doing? Not only these texts, but also this performance is the equivalent of giving all Green Day fans around the world a huge piece of coal. Stick to politics! You're welcome.

The story continues under the advertisement

Elmo & Patsy – Grandma was run over by a reindeer

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgIwLeASnkw (/ embed)

For a song about a terribly unfortunate death, Patsy Trigg and Elmo Shropshire seem completely unimpressed. "Grandma was just kicked by a reindeer? Sure, let's sing a number. "

It's almost like celebrating the poor woman's withdrawal. This song is as twisted as joyless.

Madonna – Santa Claus baby

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wAyZZTq7E4 (/ embed)

Every Christmas season we come across an abundance of revised cover versions of Christmas carols, because who needs originality, right? Although Madonna's rendering of Santa Baby was not essential, it was given to us in 1987.

The story continues under the advertisement

The suggestive tongue on the cheek is troubling enough, no matter if you add Madonna's exhausting, cute New York accent. It's just gross.

READ MORE: Christmas Fail: 12 Canadians Unveil The Worst Gifts They've Ever Received

Sia – Santa Claus is coming for us

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3EYjVPRClU (/ embed)

It is a shame that the quality of the music does not match that of the music video with stars. From a cheerful Kristen Bell and the charming Dax Shepherd to the funny Henry Winkler and Stranger Things Caleb MacLaughlin, there are plenty of smiles – that is, until Sias Screech comes in.

Despite its horror, it's hard to deny that Santa's Coming For Us is an irritatingly catchy tune …

The story continues under the advertisement

Elton John – Enter Christmas

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IbRtGMm96F8 (/ embed)

The talent of Elton John is undeniable and equipped with his backing band, Step Into Christmas is an instrumental gift in itself.

So why did it make the worst song list, some might ask? As great as John's voice is, the lyrics themselves are far too cheesy and simply unforgettable.

Spice Girls – Christmas packaging

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lmI7hPBfm30 (/ embed)

Do you remember when the Spice Girls covered the waitress's Christmas packaging? Yes, we don't try either.

The story continues under the advertisement

Do you want a headache This is for you. It is a visual attack on all unsuspecting and unfortunate eardrums in the world.

Jackson 5 – I saw mom kissing Santa Claus

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JnS7fDiw34Q (/ embed)

Sure, it's another cover, but you'd think the Jackson 5 could give this creepy number a catchy touch so listeners can sing along with ease.

However, many listeners are still unclear as to who actually kissed “mom” in this unfortunate classic, and the thought of catching one of your family members in the middle of an affair doesn't seem appropriate for any vacation season – let alone sing about it.

Lady Gaga – Christmas tree

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ER8erICrN4Q (/ embed)

If you don’t want to hear any of these wonderful “songs” on vacation, I encourage you to hold out on this monstrosity every two minutes, 20 seconds.

The story continues under the advertisement

We know you're Oscar-winning now, Gaga, but that doesn't mean we forgot about that train accident. How could we?

READ MORE: Dear Santa: Global News reads letters from your children

Are your ears still bleeding from that Pentatonix tune? Probably. But it's okay, because now we're carrying gifts for you, the reader. Ten to be exact.

Here, too, our top selection for the best holiday songs of 2019.

Top 10 best Christmas carols

Shakin ’Stevens – Merry Christmas everyone

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZeyHl1tQeaQ (/ embed)

What is better than synthesizers and ringing? Not much, which is why Shakin 'Stevens' Merry Christmas is deleting from this list.

The story continues under the advertisement

It's like Paul McCartney's wonderful Christmas season, but even better. The joy that this holiday banger emanates is simply unprecedented.

Gwen Stefani – You Do It Like Christmas (ft. Blake Shelton)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ZT9_H4-hbM (/ embed)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton work really well together. Who knew?

The music alone is first class. Add the sweet and romantic music video to the mix and you could actually indulge in Stefan's infectious smile.

Frank Sinatra – Merry Christmas!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBgbiZnhly4 (/ embed)

Choosing a version of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" that was not the original by Judy Garland was a difficult decision. Unfortunately, it turns out that not all covers are so bad (unless it's from Pentatonix). In fact, Frank Sinatra's version is indispensable for all playlists with holiday motifs.

The story continues under the advertisement

Ariana Grande – Santa Tell me

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nlR0MkrRklg (/ embed)

It's not just the range of voice that Ariana Grande has. As early as 2013, the pop icon broadened her horizons with her very first Christmas EP and Santa Tell Me immediately became a hit.

Try not to dance, or at least tap it with your foot. Seriously.

Tom Hanks – hot chocolate

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPWYu94mzhE (/ embed)

A traditional holiday song? Not exactly. But this is a song about one of the season's most sought-after hot drinks: hot chocolate. What i don't like

The story continues under the advertisement

One of the greatest Christmas films ever (The Polar Express)? Tom Hanks? Dancing waiters? Tom Hanks again, except that he sings a jazz number? These amazing properties require something extraordinary, and hot chocolate undoubtedly delivers.

READ MORE: Best Boxing Day Deals for 2019

The Pogues – fairy tales from New York

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9jbdgZidu8 (/ embed)

The Pogues & # 39; Fairytale of New York is so popular that it is often referred to as the most popular Christmas carol in the UK and Ireland.

It's hard not to smile when you hear the opening piano melody for classic folk love. Why not make it one of the most popular in Canada?

The story continues under the advertisement

Elvis Presley – Blue Christmas (ft. Martina McBride)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3KK6sMo8NBY (/ embed)

Although it's a fairly mild song, it's nothing short of a vacation that's essential. If you haven't heard this rendition of Blue Christmas, now is the time.

Martina McBride's appearance is the cherry on Elvis Presley's roaring and goosebumping chants.

Brenda Lee – Rockin 'Around the Christmas Tree

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=is4NQkUN3AI (/ embed)

Rockin 'Around the Christmas Tree has been relentlessly covered for the past six decades, but nothing compares to Brenda Lee's bluesy, pounding original.

The story continues under the advertisement

It's almost impossible to resist singing along to this Christmas pounder.

Jonas Brothers – How it is Christmas

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_Bb8wRx_T4 (/ embed)

With all the amazing singles with a vacation theme we've met over the years, it seems almost pointless to look for new ones. However, if you hear Jonas Brothers' efforts in 2019, you can change your mind too.

This song claps. Maybe an instant classic?

ABBA – Happy New Year

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Uo0JAUWijM (/ embed)

In the early 1980s, ABBA still holds and there is absolutely no better song at the end of the Christmas season and our carefully selected list than this.

The story continues under the advertisement

READ MORE: The best and worst vacation songs of 2018

Do you agree to one of our decisions? Which songs would you like to deal with in the future? Share them in the comments below.

Merry Christmas, happy holidays and a happy new year from Global News, Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid.

–

[email protected]

Follow @adamrwallis

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

, (tagsToTranslate) holidays 2019 (t) best and worst Christmas carols (t) best and worst Christmas carols (t) best Christmas carols (t) Christmas music (t) Christmas playlists (t) Christmas carols (t) Christmas carols 2019 (t) classic Christmas carols (t) Christmas music (t) Christmas playlists (t) New Christmas carols (t) Worst Christmas carols (t) Worst Christmas carols (t) Entertainment (t) Messages