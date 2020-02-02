The best and worst ads for Super Bowl | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

HYUNDAI

The automaker released his advertisement early, but still drew fans during the game. Celebrities associated with Boston, including actor Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch and former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz discussed a Hyundai feature that allows car owners to park remotely with exaggerated accents that make “Smart Park” sound like “smaht pahk.”

JEEP

Super Bowl Sunday was on Groundhog Day, so someone had to do it. Fiat Chrysler meticulously made the 1993 Groundhog Day movie, including the town square and other locations, along with original actors Bill Murray, Brian Doyle Murray and Stephen Tobolowsky. The twist: instead of a Chevrolet truck, Murray uses a Jeep Gladiator truck. FCA Group marketing commissioner Olivier Francois said the ad worked to demonstrate the versatility of the Jeep truck, because Murray does something different every day.

GOOGLE

The 90-second ad from Google stood out with no humor or celebrity. It contains a man who remembers his wife, using the Google Assistant function to retrieve old photos of her and previous vacations. The ad is set on an instrumental version of “Say Something” from Great Big World. “It’s so hard to write seriously and not make it cheesy,” said Julia Neumann, executive creative director at advertising agency TBWA (backslash) Chiat (backslash) Day in New York. “This was really well done.”

Cheetos

Cheetos used nostalgia effectively and applied the 30-year-old MC Hammer classic “U Can’t Touch This” – still an earwig after all those years. The snack-food advertisement shows a man with bright orange Cheetos fabric on his hands who uses it as an excuse not to move furniture and do office work. Hammer himself – ‘Hammer pants’ and so on – also kept popping up to express his iconic slogan.

Doritos

The brand added a stupid dance-off to ‘Old Town Road’, the hit of the summer by Lil Nas X. In the Western-themed ad, Lil Nas assisted grizzled actor Sam Elliott with crazy, sometimes CGI-enhanced dance moves the “Cool Ranch.” Billy Cyrus, who appears in the remix of the song, also made a cameo.

PLANTERS

Planters teased their Super Bowl ad nearly two weeks before the game and released a teaser that showed Mr. Peanut mascot was apparently killed. The “death” of Mr. Peanut went viral on Twitter. But when Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, the marketing stunt suddenly seemed insensitive, so Planters interrupted pre-game ads. The actual Super Bowl ad was relatively harmless, with a baby Mr. Peanut who appeared at the funeral. “Baby Nut” comparisons with “Baby Yoda” and “Baby Large” came up online.

SAUSAGE

AVOCADOS FROM MEXICO

Avocados from Mexico have found a niche with humorous ads with avocados, but they may have gone a bit too far in “random” territory with this effort with a home shopping network with fake products such as a carrier-like device for avocados. “I thought the Avocados from Mexico felt like a random and unnecessary use of celebrities,” said Steve Merino, chief creative officer of Aloysius, Butler & Clark in Wilmington, Delaware. “Not only did it not make sense to have Molly Ringwald as a spokesperson, it was also a bit of a distraction.”

POP Tarts

Kellogg went for quirky but ended up with a boring place that probably won’t be remembered. Jonathan Van Ness from “Queer Eye” describes the new snack with Pop Tarts pretzel in a pseudo-infomercial. The idea is that Pop Tarts adds seeds to pretzels, but the advertisement itself didn’t have much spark.

Squarespace

Winona Ryder went back to Winona, Minnesota – after which she was named – to create a website for the city. But not much happened in the advertisement, in which Ryder is confronted with a “Fargo” -like agent in a snowdrift on her laptop. There is a more involved marketing campaign with Ryder, but the Super Bowl ad didn’t communicate much.

HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL

Hard Rock International went all-in with its first Super Bowl ad, perhaps too much. It called in Michael Bay for an outrageous commercial showing an insane raid with Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, DJ Khaled, Pitbull and Steven Van Zandt – but some found it hard to follow.

Mae Anderson, The Associated Press