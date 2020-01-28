The best Amazon foot massagers for ultimate relaxation at home

I have talked a lot about my affinity for home masseurs. Having the ability to plug in a gadget that can break knots on my back is a boon. By researching this position, I decided that my next investment was going to be a foot massage. Foot massagers are a luxury but can become a necessity if you are on your feet for long periods of time, have poor circulation, have to wear uncomfortable shoes like heels regularly, or just enjoy the feeling. We’ve collected the best Amazon foot massagers to add to your relaxation routine

RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat

Inside this machine is a rotating ball, a rolling stick and heat to help relax your feet. There are three intensities of kneading and three levels of pressure to truly massage your feet (not just tickle them). It can adapt to men’s height of 12 feet.

Nekteck foot massager with soothing warmth

This option is equipped with six massage heads and 18 rotating knots to get every inch of your foot. It is adjustable in intensity and height and includes a heating function.

FIT KING Leg Air Massager

Massage the entire lower leg with this forward compression option. There are two different modes and three massage intensities, all controlled by a portable remote control. The internal airbags fill and deflate to massage your muscles and help improve circulation.

Double foot massage roller TheraFlow

The fact that this option is manual does not make it less pleasant. Roll your feet through the dozens of bumps on these wooden rollers. The light arch and specially placed acupressure pins provide you with a unique massage unmatched by electric machines.

Miko Shiatsu foot massager with deep kneading

Control this deep shiatsu foot massager with the included remote control and discover five different pressure settings. Turn the heat on and off for a customizable massage that includes air compression, knots, heel acupressure and arch of the foot.

