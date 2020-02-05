The best all-mountain and park snowboards for 2020

As soon as you think you are familiar with the latest snowboard technology, this changes again. Board makers develop new materials and boots and bindings change. Helmets and glasses are getting better. So what about the snowboards themselves?

Surf-inspired styles continue to dominate the powder scene. They are characterized by enlarged noses and a constantly growing selection of tail shapes. There are poppy park boards with pressing noses, free-moving Pow Slayer with backcountry slash tech and a large selection of all-mountain shredders.

There are so many extraordinary options that it is difficult to limit them to the absolute best snowboards. However, we managed to pull out a handful that performed better than the others.

Best all-mountain snowboards

Men’s

Burton Skeleton Key

The Burton Skeleton Key owes its name to its unique shape, which makes the board a purely directional board with a positive camber at the back and rocker at the front. The result is one of the best all-mountain freeride boards on the market. Testers repeatedly praise this board for its performance and control, for use on extensive trails and tricky tree runs. The arched back gives you the control you need for the snow groomers, and the rounded front provides equally reliable stability in powder.

However, one of the best features is the price. Burton tends to make its boards a little too expensive for our tastes, especially when so many other board manufacturers offer equally powerful boards for hundreds less. The Skeleton Key is an exception to this rule and possibly one of the best Burton boards overall.

K2 broadcast

Like Burton, K2 has been around for a long time. So it’s nice to see that the board manufacturer produces a deck that pays homage to its long history in sports. The K2 broadcast is this board. Instead of trying to reinvent the wheel, the broadcast relies on the directional cambered board profile that has proven itself since the start.

The show is surprisingly nimble everywhere, but cannot be found in any particular driving style or terrain. We could see that this board is perfect for someone who doesn’t know exactly what they need yet. But even if you do bigger and better things, we think the show will be the board that always has a place in your board rack.

Weston Range

The Weston Range is a directional twin and a snowboard that feels a little out of place in the park. But you’ll love it everywhere – it offers impressive performance in a variety of conditions and terrain, drivers say. That’s what you expect from an all-mountain board, an all-rounder that makes you feel confident that you can tackle almost anything the mountain throws at you.

The range has a domed profile with an early tip and tail rise, giving you superior control in carved corners and giving the board a sense of control at high speeds because it has so much grip on the snow. As long as you don’t try to switch too often, we don’t see any negative effects on this board for the vast majority of drivers, which makes it one of our top picks.

Ladies

Yes Hel Yes

Yes. The snowboard Hel Yes is a top choice for all-mountain boards for women due to its versatility and responsiveness. The board has a curved center and curved ends, which give you the stability of a camber board and the playfulness of a curved board when downhill ribs are not enough. Testers report that the board has just the right amount of float thanks to the curved ends. The edges protrude more under the bindings for better control.

Yes, while not the first to do this type of edge – Lib Tech has been making a much better known version of it for many years – but it gives the more playful boards a good amount of control. The slightly directional nature makes this board a lot more fun outside of the park, but not enough to do a round or two through some features without fear.

Head birds of a feather

Capitas Birds of a Feather has long been a favorite, and there are good reasons for it. As a twin-tip board, you can use it almost anywhere and drive as you wish. However, due to its curvature, it is more suitable for all-mountain use in the park. While it’s not as aggressive as other boards on our list, the Birds of a Feather seem to work well for beginners with a few good days. Advanced riders looking for a board that can grow with their skills may also find this board attractive.

Testers and drivers say the board is very versatile and manoeuvrable, which has to do with its construction. While the board does not change from a fall into a slightly curved profile outside the bindings, the board below is positively curved. The result is a better connection to the snow where you need it most. We are impressed.

Best park snowboards

Men’s

Capita Super DOA

Capita’s DOA has long been a favorite with terrain park enthusiasts. In fact, the board has received the highest awards in some lists every year in season eight. The board manufacturer is not resting on its laurels, and the Capita Super DOA is his attempt to increase the stake again. The board is equipped with the Capita Resort V1 profile, which combines a powerful lintel section that protrudes 5 cm above the inserts with stable, flat zones and curved tips. The result is even more impressive handling and versatility than the DOA without rattling at high speeds.

Testers and drivers report that the board feels both predictable and stable, and you could throw just about anything you can, and still have the board begging for more. If you’re an aggressive driver who wants to rule the park and backcountry like a boss, the Super DOA may be your next board.

Burton Freethinker

Burton’s free thinker has a group of people in mind: those who demand speed. Its stiffer profile than most parkboards is aimed at those who want to master parking functions that require speed, such as the pipe or the larger jump lines. If you’re looking for a more playful board, you can run away disappointed.

Drivers report that the board has a lot of pop, but is a lot stiffer than you’d expect from a parkboard. It may be more accurate to call this deck “all-mountain freestyle,” but we believe that people who buy this board are more likely to spend most of their time in the park’s more advanced features. For this reason, we only recommend this board to advanced riders.

Lib Tech box knife

The Lib Tech Box Knife is our recommendation for park riders who are looking for a reliable board in the park, but which is stable enough to hold its own elsewhere on the mountain. This is often a problem with park boards as a whole: they are inherently more flexible and can cause problems elsewhere, especially at higher speeds. This is not the case with the box knife.

Drivers report that the board works well at higher speeds, and while it works well on rails and features without catching an edge, it can surprisingly think of an edge as a parkboard elsewhere. In all circumstances, the Box Knife seems up to the task, and at under $ 500, it seems a perfect buy for the park enthusiast.

Ladies

Head space metal fantasy

We are aware that we have given the Capita boards a lot of page space in this context, but there are only so many of the company’s boards that are worth mentioning. The Space Metal Fantasy caught our attention for two reasons: price and performance. In the park it is perfect with an above average soft flex. We find this a perfect board for those looking for something more playful and buttery instead of bombarding with the park’s larger pipe and jump features.

We recommend this board for those who are looking for a primarily parkable board. You can take the SMF with you almost anywhere, but it’s best for parking. And its price is one of the best features. With a retail price around 20 to 30% lower than most other options, you don’t have to break the bank to buy it.

K2 Lime Lite

For women who prefer the jump line more than the park features, we strongly recommend the K2 Lime Lite. With a stiffer flex that is better suited to give you a good jump and safety on landings, we think this board is your best choice. The rocker-camber-rocker profile still gives it enough playfulness to make it fun almost anywhere on the mountain.

Testers praised the board for its predictable response, even if it reaches its limits, which many softer Flex Park boards lack. Just take your standard parquet board out of the park at a certain speed and you will see why. The K2 Lime Lite can do almost anything.

Burton rewind

If you’re bothered by the seemingly endless possibilities for less aggressive women’s boards, we recommend taking a look at the Burton Rewind instead. It is one of the most aggressive park boards for women on the market and extremely stable and comfortable to ride. It is one of the best park jump boards out there.

Sure, it might be too stiff for those of us who want to ride on the rails, but if you imagine taking a lot of air this winter, this is the board you have to sit on. Testers report that the board provides a reliable and predictable ride, exactly what you want for the park’s more sophisticated features.

Best cheap snowboards

We understand that not everyone has the money to spend on a top-end board. So can you find quality equipment for cheap? The answer is “yes” as long as you are aware of the restrictions. Here are our recommendations.

System snowboard Bundles

System is not a big name when it comes to snowboard manufacturers, but their package deals have become very popular on Amazon. Available for both men and women, the package includes a board, bindings, and boots – basically everything you need to get up the mountain alongside your clothes. The men’s package includes their MTN snowboard and APX bindings and boots, while the women’s package includes their flite snowboard, mystic bindings and lux boots.

The MTN board has a camber-rocker-camber profile that is perfect for beginners, and the flite board has a similar profile with a slightly more forgiving flex that is more suitable for female riders. Buyers report that these boards are perfect for getting started. However, you have to buy a new board within one or two seasons as you progress. We recommend that you only consider this board if you are not sure whether you like the sport as this is one of the cheapest ways to get everything at a price that is below that of most larger snowboards themselves.

Men package:



Ms. package:



Flow Camp Seven Snowboard Package (women)

Flow has been around for a long time and we discovered the snowboard package on Amazon that gives you everything you need at a great price. The Flow Featherlite snowboard, Haylo bindings, and Siren Lux boots that go together offer just the right amount of forgiveness and flexibility so you can naturally evolve. But don’t think that this is just a cheap setup – while you will probably long for a better board in a season or two, each of the devices will last much longer and you can replace it with a better device bit by bit.

The Featherlite has a rocker-camber-rocker profile that allows you to float effortlessly through the powder and reduce the risk of edge breakage. Flow’s patented (and frankly wonderful) rear entry bindings make it easy to buckle up. The inner shoes are even hot-formable – a feature that you often lose with cheaper boots, but not here.

How to choose the right snowboard

Given the hundreds of options available, choosing the right snowboard can be challenging. We hope to be able to give you some background information on various aspects.

All mountain or park?

For the vast majority of us, an all-mountain board is the best choice. Most all mountain boards sit on the stiffer side of the flex scale, giving you a lot of stability and preventing chatter. If you want to go fast, you want a stiff board, but for those of us who want to have a little more fun, an forgiving ride is much better.

If you see you going to the park at some point, stick to a medium flex board or maybe a board that is a bit softer. Remember, if you lose stiffness, you also lose stability at higher speeds.

If you plan to spend most of your time in the park, a parking board is best. You only want a stiff board here if you plan to tackle the pipe or the big jumps. Otherwise, a softer board will make it easier to perform tricks. Don’t be afraid to take these park boards outside of the park. However, most of them will be able to master most of the trails without any problems.

Fall or seesaw?

Another term that you come across during the purchase process is “fall” or “seesaw”. Which one you choose depends on your goals on the hill. We have listed the respective advantages below.

fall:

Excellent control at high speeds

Better grip in hard snow

Better edge hold when carving

Rocker:

Float better in soft snow and powder

Easier to maneuver, more playful

Better in the park with reduced edge catching risk

Some boards include rockers and camber in some ways in their board designs. You can find this information in the descriptions of the card. Which one you choose is a matter of preference and in what conditions and on which terrain you are most.

