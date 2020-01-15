The best All-in-One computers for 2020

All-in-one computers provide everything your average user needs in a single package, eliminating the need for a stand-alone desktop in favor of a single piece of technology with everything under the hood. Our favorite all-in-one is the HP Envy 34, with its huge curved screen and powerful components. But it’s not the only one that we like. Whether you have a tight budget or want to buy the largest, most capable all-in-one money, we have something for you.

If you are more interested in traditional desktops, these are the best desktop computers currently available, and here is a list of the best gaming PCs.

HP Envy 34 Curved

Building on the pedigree of its all-in-one predecessors, HP has built an office-determining system with the HP Envy 34 Curved. It has a huge standard and an even bigger display, but that is because it is not only designed to offer great performance and visuals, but it is also an aesthetically dominant device. It is everything you need on your desk for work, entertainment and play.

Internal hardware options include an eighth generation Core i5-8400T or i7-8700T CPU combined with up to 16 GB DDR4 memory. Graphics contain an Nvidia 950M or GTX 1050 and the maximum 2 TB storage space can consist of hard drives or SSDs, with an option for improvement using Intel’s Optane memory.

As impressive as the hardware in the Envy 34 Curved is, the exterior is so much more extravagant. The ultra-wide quad HD screen has a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 and offers fantastic colors and a viewing angle of 178 degrees thanks to the IPS panel. There are a huge number of ports on the base, as well as built-in high-quality Bang and Olufsen speakers and support for wireless charging for mobile devices.

From the beginning of 2020 the stock for this model will fall. HP has newer all-in-ones with updated hardware that are worth considering as alternatives, but we are still big fans of this.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2

Then Baker / Digital Trends

Microsoft was a newcomer to the all-in-one market when it released Surface Studio in December 2016, but now there is Surface Studio 2. Although it retains the same design and 28-inch touchscreen with a 4,500 x 3,000 resolution screen as its predecessor, the Surface Studio 2, offers options for better graphics cards and more memory and storage. It comes with the Core i7-7820HQ CPU and options for a full-sized GTX 1060 or GTX 1070 graphics chip. That makes it the ideal option for serious content creators, designers and anyone who wants an all-in-one PC that makes a powerful fist. When we assessed it, we praised the exceptional design and build quality, graphic performance, and super-fast SSD.

HP envy 32

HP gets second place on this list with the HP Envy 32, an all-in-one that is not as beautiful to look at as its older, 34-inch cousin, but one that has impressive hardware under the hood.

Designed as a real competitor to the iMac, the Envy 32 features a ninth generation Core i5 or Core i7 Intel CPU with up to eight cores, a choice from Nvidia GTX or RTX graphics card to an RTX 2060 and 16 GB memory. Storage options combine hard drives and SSD for a lot of space, while offering fast start-up times and fast Windows operation.

The hardware configurations make the HP Envy 32 a solid system for both gaming and productivity tasks, and although it lacks the Core i9 CPU options of advanced systems such as the iMac, it makes up for it elsewhere. This system has a comfortable, luxurious design with great build quality, a fantastic screen and surprisingly capable speakers.

We loved the Envy 32 when we could play with it, and with a prize that starts at $ 1,599, we bet that many other people will.

Apple iMac with Retina 5K screen

Apple’s 27-inch Retina iMac display offered the first 5K display in the world. The stunning, 5,120 × 2,880 screen delivers crystal clear images and crisp text while having powerful internal specifications. In fact, Apple has recently updated the 5K iMacs with new eight-generation six-core Intel processors. There is even an option for the eight-core ninth generation Intel Core i9 processor, for the most power.

In addition, the all-in-one maintains the stylish design that we have all become accustomed to, enjoying an opening without opening and rounded corners that complement the construction of glass and aluminum. The built-in Radeon Pro 570X, 575X or 580X graphics chip cannot really handle games at full 5K, but is sufficient for many at 1440p. However, there is an option for the much more powerful Radeon Pro Vega 48 graphics card, but only on the Core i9 model.

However, if you have deeper boxes, you can always opt for the iMac Pro that improves the internal hardware up to 18-core Intel Xeon W CPU, up to 128 GB RAM and an AMD Vega 64 graphics card for amazing performance. However, it is $ 5,000, making it out of reach for most potential all-in-one buyers.

Asus Zen AIO ZN242GD

The Asus Zen AIO ZN242GD may have a mouthful of names, but the system itself is finely tuned, finely balanced and full of fine hardware. From $ 1,000, potential buyers have the option of Core i5 or Core i7 eighth generation CPUs and up to 32 GB RAM. That general computing power is accompanied by an Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics card that offers reasonable gaming performance for fun outside of the hours, and the ability to speed up some 3D applications.

Undoubtedly the most impressive function of the system is the footprint. Like the large stands of some of its contemporaries, the stem-like frame of the Zen AIO takes up very little desk space, meaning that you can use it on even fairly small surfaces without taking it over. With only 24 inches, this is not the biggest all-in-one there is, but with a resolution of 1080p and with thin edges, it fits well with a compact but fantastic system.

Acer Chromebase 24 AIO Desktop

Acer has made this Chromebase AIO especially for people looking for a 24-inch HD desktop in the Chrome OS environment. It’s a great choice for people who work with Chrome every day, but want a bigger screen than what you can find on a Chromebook. You can also find it for less than $ 500, making it ideal for people shopping on a limited budget.

The Chromebase focuses on affordability over power, so the specifications are limited: it is filled with a Celeron 3215U processor, 4 GB RAM and a 16 GB SSD. Not exactly impressive, but it does the job for a Chrome OS installation, which is designed to favor fast startup and cloud services over local performance. There are also options for more capable chips, if you need them.

Connections offer USB-A 3.1, USB-A 2.0 and HDMI out. There is a webcam for meetings, supplemented with four microphones built into the computer. Keyboard and mouse are also included with the system. If you want to spend a little more, a touchscreen version is also available.

Recommendations from the editors