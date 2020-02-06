The best acquisition cards for 2020

Both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 have built-in game capture tools that let you record or stream your best gaming moments worldwide. However, these are limited. You can only shoot a few minutes on Xbox One while the PlayStation 4 blocks the release of certain spoiler-heavy scenes.

On the broadcast side, Xbox One is streamed to the mixer by default. However, you can also stream live via the Twitter app. Technically, you can use the Windows 10 Xbox Companion app and third-party broadcasting tools to send your gameplay to any service. However, here you are streaming a stream. You can transfer and record other consoles such as the Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 3 via the HDMI input on Xbox One, OneGuide, the Xbox Companion app and the integrated Windows 10 tool or third-party software.

In the meantime, you can use the integrated “Broadcast Gameplay” tool on PlayStation 4 to broadcast your settings live on Twitch and YouTube. Transferring from a PC may work with Remote Play software and third-party broadcast tools, but you are streaming a stream again.

The best solution seems to be to use an internal or external recording device or “recording card”. The best recording cards offer flexible, high-resolution recording and streaming options that allow you to take your content to the next level and transform it to look professional. Our guide suggests external models that allow you to record your gameplay without tracking down your PC.

How do entry cards work?

The term “capture card” is somewhat nebulous because it technically refers to a peripheral device that is plugged into a PC and allows gameplay footage to be captured. In this manual, too, the term only refers to external recording devices.

Capture cards can work in different ways depending on the model, but they all serve as pass-through devices between your game console or PC and your display. Instead of connecting your HDMI or VGA cable from your console to your TV, connect the console to the capture card. A second cable connects the recording card to your television. Finally, the capture card is connected to your PC via a USB cable, so that you can transfer data while recording footage.

Some capture cards have a built-in H.264 encoder that handles most of the processing power required to record video game footage. Those who may not need a more powerful PC to handle the processing overhead should learn about the functions of your device before buying.

Also note that although we list separate capture cards tailored for this system below for each console, you can use the same card for all three. If a particular model suits your needs but isn’t marked as the best for your console, use it anyway!

Best capture card for PS4

Elgato Game Capture HD60 S

Benefits: Instant streaming, flashback recording, console, PC and Mac support.

Disadvantage: Missing H.264 encoder, limited editing software.

If you look at Elgato’s products that have been on the market in recent years, you can easily see why the company currently rules the game capture market. From the internal capture cards to external devices and software, Elgato’s game capture range can handle just about anything.

Elgato’s HD60 S is a great option for consoles, especially for the PlayStation 4. You don’t need a 4K-capable capture card because the PlayStation 4 can’t play 4K games and its more powerful sibling, the PlayStation 4 Pro, doesn’t play most games Play in native 4K.

The HD60 S supports 1080p recordings at 60 frames per second. It also offers practical functions such as “instant streaming”, with which you can quickly access your recorded content on Twitch or YouTube. With the “Flashback recording” you can save material from your favorite game. It is also compatible with Mac through proprietary software.

The device is connected to your PC via a USB-C connection (5 Gbit / s). You need Windows 10 (64-bit) or Mac OS Sierra and a fourth-generation (or better) Intel Core i5 quad-core processor. Macs need discrete AMD and Nvidia GPUs, while Windows 10 PCs also support integrated graphics.

In contrast to the older phase-out models, this version does not have an integrated H.264 encoder. That means your PC is doing more work. In addition, the editing software supplied is largely limited to cutting and joining film material.

Best capture card for Xbox One X

Razer Ripsaw HD

Benefits: 4K pass-through, audio mixing and microphone input, compatible with most capture programs, PCs, Macs and consoles of the current and the last generation.

Disadvantage: No proprietary software.

The optimized Xbox One X supports real native 4K gaming and makes the Ripsaw HD from Razer the ideal choice. However, only 1080p images are recorded and streamed at 60 frames per second. But don’t worry: it has a 4K pass-through port so you can still play at 4K despite the low resolution recording.

However, Razer’s Ripsaw HD was not specifically designed for the Xbox One X. It is also compatible with the latest generation of consoles like PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. However, if you want to stream or record older games, you can do so with this device.

The Razer Ripsaw HD is connected to your PC using a USB-C to USB-A cable (5 Gbit / s). It also has separate headphone and microphone jacks on the front, so you can easily record high quality comments while playing.

However, the Ripsaw HD is not perfect. Although the price is roughly the same as that of Elgato, no packaged software is included, so you need to use third-party solutions such as OBS or XSplit. No Mac is currently supported either because a Windows-based PC is required. However, it falls under the umbrella of Synapse 3.

For the desktop you need at least one 6th generation Intel Core i3-6100 chip and the GTX 660 GPU from Nvidia or higher. On laptops you need at least a 4th generation Intel Core i7-4810MQ and Nvidia’s GTX 870M or higher.

Best capture card for Nintendo Switch

AverMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus

Benefits: The small and portable 4K pass-through software is versatile and user-friendly and records footage on MicroSD, console and PC support.

Disadvantage: Mac users need third-party software.

The portability of the Nintendo Switch makes it a great choice for traveling gamers. With the right carry bag, you can even take the system’s dock with you. If you want to record gameplay on the go but don’t want to bring a PC, the AverMedia Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus is the perfect choice.

With the Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus you can record the gameplay without a connected PC using the integrated H.264 encoder. With a resolution of 1080p at 60 frames per second, this is the upper limit for the limited functions of the Nintendo Switch. It saves your video on a MicroSD card, which you can access with a PC via the device’s micro USB connection (storage mode) or by transferring the MicroSD card to a PC.

If you want to broadcast the gameplay live, you must connect the capture card to your PC and use the Avermedia software (RECentral). It is easy to use and offers functions that are comparable to OBS and XSplit. Live editing allows you to disassemble recordings before saving them as a file.

In addition to the MicroSD and Micro USB ports, the device offers two HDMI ports on the back, one of which serves as a 4K pass-through (no HDR). There are separate microphone and headphone connections on the front, as well as volume controls and mode buttons (PC, PC-free, memory). Check the system requirements for Windows and MacOS based PCs to determine what you need on the computer side.

The only major disadvantage of Live Gamer Portable 2 Plus is that the proprietary software only works on Windows. The company offers an express version in beta for Macs. However, you will likely need third-party software such as OBS and XSplit.

Best cheap capture card

Roxio Game Capture HD Pro

Benefits: Affordable, versatile software, PC, current and latest support.

Disadvantage: Incompatible with Mac, uses USB 2.0, contains no cables.

You don’t have to break the bank to buy a capture card, and with the Roxio Game Capture HD Pro, you hardly have to make a dent.

The Roxio Game Capture HD Pro typically costs less than $ 100 and has an auto-capturing component that lets you record the last hour of your game. The included proprietary software provides transitions, picture-in-picture boxes, soundtracks, and text to make your content look professional. It is streamed directly to YouTube or Twitch.

The Roxio Game Capture HD Pro has an integrated H.264 encoder, so your PC does a lot less work. It includes HDMI and component ports that allow you to record virtually any device at up to 1080p and 30 frames per second. The only downside is that you cannot connect a PlayStation 3 to its HDMI input for HDCP reasons. HDMI or component cables are also not included.

Unfortunately, the Roxio Game Capture HD Pro is not compatible with the Mac, so you’ll have to choose one of our other options. Instead of USB 3.1, USB 2.0 is also used, which can lead to latency problems when streaming. Some users report reliability issues, but you get what you pay for!

The system requirements are minimal at best. Your PC requires at least an Intel Core 2 Duo CPU with 1.8 GHz or an AMD Athlon x2 64 chip with 2.0 GHz. You also need DirectX 9.0c-compatible graphics and sound, and 2 GB of system memory. This device comes with a USB cable.

Last note: Elgato Game Capture HD60 vs. Elgato Game Capture HD60 S

Elgato currently only offers one external recording device: Game Capture HD60 S. It serves as a replacement for the Game Capture HD60 and is superior in several respects, but also has some differences that could make the predecessor more suitable for you.

The Elgato Game Capture HD60 uses H.264 for coding without using the resources of your PC. However, the HD60 S does not have an H.264 encoder, so your PC has to do more work. The “Master Copy” function of the older device also offers you better recording quality than the “Stream Copy” recording of the HD60 S.

However, the Elgato Game Capture HD60 S comes with “Instant Gameview” so you can see your content and even your webcam footage in real time while you play. It also supports USB 3.1 for a lower latency gaming experience.

Both capture devices support all current systems, as does the original Game Capture HD device. The only one that is still in production is the HD60 S. So you pay much more for the older HD60 than the MSRP.

