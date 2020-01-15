The best $ 85,000 Canberra Raiders will spend this season

Due to the special circumstances, Furner hoped that the NRL would approve their request to exempt the 10-day training camp from the expenses for the upper limit of their salary for the football department.

Canberra is moving into their new, state-of-the-art academy next month. As the smoke continued to float around the Raiders HQ, the players expressed it under the clear blue sky at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

“It could be the best money we spend,” said Furner. “The money pays for flights, accommodation, the boys get three meals a day and there was a bit of money for renting the gym. But there is still smoke in Canberra. We couldn’t have gone 10 or 12 days without it . ” Education.

Thick smoke covers the parliament building in Canberra. Credit: Alex Ellinghausen

“We’ve had a short off-season because we went all the way to the grand finale. Then many of our boys played footy after the season. We had about 13 of them who played in international matches. Some of them have only returned . ” the first week of January.

“The air quality was so poor that our doctor, who is also New Zealand doctor Greg McLeod, said there was no way we could have trained outside in Canberra. If the smoke was really bad, there wasn’t even a way to do it.” train indoors as smoke enters most venues.

“We went to Coffs Harbor, Port Macquarie, where we’re going to play a trial, and we even looked at Perth, which was too far and too expensive. Our high-performance coach and the Doc said the facilities on the Sunshine Coast were great , but more importantly, the air quality was excellent. “

The players are back on Saturday, spending a lot of time training and cooling off on the local beach, where some worrying tans have been spotted on social media.

The air in Canberra is expected to become a bit clearer next week, as will the future of the Jack Wighton weapon trio, Jarrod Croker’s favorite club, and aviator Nick Cotric.

The three locals have no contract at the end of the season, but Furner is confident of nailing down all of their signatures before the season begins.

“I had my first meetings with these three and would like to intensify the discussions when we get back home next week,” said Furner.

“I’ve had a meeting with Jack and Jarrod’s manager and I’m going to meet with Nick’s management. All three are happy here and I’m sure they’d love to stick together and win a grand finale. We will.” do what we can to keep all three of them – and I am confident that we will be able to do so. ”

Representing NSW and Australia last year, Wighton rose to 6th place, while Croker gets a chance to become the best-manned raider in history with every new deal. At just 29, Croker played 257 NRL games for his home club, within reach of Jason Croker’s long-standing 317 game record.

