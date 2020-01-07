The best 4K TV deals in the UK this week

Loading...

By Joseph Green 2020-01-07

TL; DR: The Philips 55-inch 4K UHD OLED Smart TV is for sale on Amazon for GBP 989 and you save 24% on the list price.

You may think you’ve missed the best 4K TV deals, but there are still plenty of great ways to save as big brands like Sony Bravia, LG, Philips, and Hisense offer significant discounts.

LG’s 70-inch 4K TV is now available for just $ 999, and Hisense’s 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV has dropped to just under $ 950. A 40-inch 4K UHD TV from JVC Fire is available for just $ 299, and the 50-inch 4K TV from Hisense costs $ 299.

We won’t pick a favorite from the offer, but the Philips 4K HDR OLED TV with Ambilight is an impressive model at a great price. The incredible 55-inch OLED set now costs only 989 GBP [list price: 1,300 GBP].

These are the best 4K TV deals from the UK this week.

