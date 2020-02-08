The Belleville police respond to 65 calls within 24 hours

Belleville Police Service responded to 65 calls for service from February 7 at 5:00 AM to February 8 at 5:00 AM

Theft, Escape Custody

On February 7 at 6:45 pm, the Belleville police went to a supermarket in the north for theft. Store security tried to arrest the suspect who was seen while leaving the store without paying for it. The accused withdrew from the security officer and left the scene. The police were able to quickly locate and arrest the suspect in the neighborhood. About $ 60 of the product was stolen from the supermarket and recovered by the police.

32-year-old Miranda Wolfe, resident of Belleville, was arrested and charged with $ 5000 theft and Escape Lawful Custody. The accused was subsequently released on his own recognition and is scheduled to appear at the Belleville Court of Justice on March 5, 2020 to record the charges.

warrants

Police were sent to the area of ​​North Front Street and College Street on February 7 at approximately 10:30 PM because of a man who caused a nuisance. 34-year-old Michael Primeau from Belleville has already been arrested in court for an order for outstanding costs. The suspect was held in custody on the order and would appear on February 8 for a court hearing for a show hearing.

