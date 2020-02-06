The Belarusian leader regrets the Russian cessation of oil stocks

MINSK, Belarus – The leader of Belarus complained on Thursday about Russia’s cessation of oil supplies prior to talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss closer economic ties between the two countries.

Russia delivered only 25% of the oil that Belarus promised last month, said President Alexander Lukashenko during a cabinet meeting.

“We received firm guarantees,” Lukashenko said. “This year, Russia promised to send 24 million tonnes of oil to Belarus at government level – 2 million tonnes per month. 500,000 tonnes were delivered in January. “

Russia suspended oil supply to Belarus after December 31 during negotiations on economic ties that came to a halt when the two provinces failed to reach an agreement.

The Kremlin argued that Belarus, which relies on Russia for more than 80% of its energy needs, must accept greater economic integration if it is to continue to receive Russian funds at Russian domestic prices.

Belarus lost $ 300 million in 2019 after Russia cut energy subsidies and raised prices, Prime Minister Sergey Rumas said Thursday.

Lukashenko instructed the cabinet to “create mechanisms to compensate for the losses.”

“The demands are well-known: no Belarusian resident, no company, should feel the effects of various maneuvers by our partners,” the president said.

Putin and Lukashenko meet on Friday.

Many in Belarus see the Kremlin’s pressure on economic cooperation as Moscow’s intention to push its post-Soviet neighbor to form a single state with Russia. Lukashenko has repeatedly rejected and vowed to find alternative oil suppliers to maintain the independence of his country.

Earlier this year, he announced that he would buy a batch of oil from Norway. Last week, the old leader boasted about Belarus’s relationship with the West after US Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo visited Minsk and promised that the US would provide the oil Belarus needs.

Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this report.

By Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press