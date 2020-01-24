The Belarusian head of state condemns Russia for pushing the merger of two states

Kiev – The Belarusian president accused Moscow on Friday of pressuring his country to unite with Russia and vowed not to allow it.

Alexander Lukashenko spoke to workers at a paper mill in eastern Belarus and berated Russia, the country’s main supplier of cheap oil and gas.

The statement stems from faltering talks about further strengthening economic ties between two countries, which Belarus sees as Moscow’s plan to swallow the post-Soviet neighbor.

“We have our own country, we are sovereign and independent. With our minds and hands we earn what we can, we build our own country. And we cannot be part of another country, “said Lukashenko.” I cannot betray you and dissolve Belarus, not even in brotherly Russia. ”

Russia stopped supplying its post-Soviet neighbor with oil after December 31. The two nations had not renegotiated an agreed oil price for this year in lengthy negotiations to deepen the integration of their economies.

The Russian suspension did not affect oil transportation from Belarus to Europe or the supply of natural gas, but rather Belarus, which depends on Russia for more than 80% of its energy needs.

Lukashenko has since vowed to find alternative oil suppliers, saying Friday that Belarus is currently negotiating additional supplies with the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier this week Minsk announced the import of oil shipments from Norway.

“Americans, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates … I have an excellent relationship with them. They say they will supply as much oil as necessary,” said Lukashenko, insisting that his intention not to give in to Russia’s demands “is not a bluff.” ”

The Kremlin has recently increased pressure on Belarus, increased energy prices and cut subsidies. It is argued that Belarus should accept greater economic integration if it wants to continue to conserve energy resources at Russian domestic prices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin held two rounds of talks with Lukashenko in December, but was unable to agree on closer ties and oil and gas prices.

Putin said Russia was not ready to “subsidize” energy supplies without greater economic integration with Belarus, while Lukashenko insisted that he would not approve the integration until the oil and gas supply problems were resolved.

The talks raised concerns in Belarus that the Kremlin is planning to form a unified state with Belarus to keep Putin in power well beyond the end of his term in 2024.

Lukashenko has repeatedly rejected the idea and said that Belarus would never become part of Russia.

“Even if I agree, the Belarusians would eat me alive within a year,” he said on Friday. “It is an honor to be the first (President of Belarus), but I certainly don’t want to be the last.”

