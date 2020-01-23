The Beaufort County School District is home to a robotics and coding lab for students that is funded by the state

WASHINGTON, NC (WNCT) – The school district of Beaufort County hosts a robotics and coding laboratory for students and staff on Thursday.

The course is funded by the state scholarship for coding and development of mobile apps. The district received $ 79,000 to support the course.

Almost 15 elementary and middle school students will assemble robots with their teachers and use code to make them work.

This is the second year that the district has received the grant.

The organizers hope that the event will arouse students’ interest in the coding and robotics industry.

“We really want to teach our children the skills they need to work in local industry, and local industry has shown that they need children who can program and write apps,” said Amy Bennett, Instructional Design Specialist, BCS , “It’s intimidating at first, but not that difficult – it’s pretty intuitive and they’ll catch on quickly.”

District officials inform 9OYS that they will teach students the basic principles of coding when they first enter primary school.

“We start with programming and primary school robots and try to offer activities through high school and community college so our companies have the people they need when they’re ready to be hired,” said Wendy Petteway, Career and Technical Director BCS.

Beaufort County is one of 15 school districts in the state to receive this grant. The school districts of Lenoir, Jones and Carteret County also received funding this year.