The Beatles’ yellow submarine animated film arrives on YouTube

The 1968 Beatles animated film Yellow Submarine will be released on the group’s official YouTube channel on Saturday April 25 at noon EDT as a unique special event. The lyrics will appear at the bottom of the screen so that the whole world can sing together while the coronavirus is locked.

Yellow Submarine was the fourth Beatles film, after A Hard Day’s Night, Help! and Magical Mystery Tour. Unlike the previous three films, the Beatles were little involved in the film beyond providing the songs. They did not even express their own characters. The soundtrack, however, features classics like “All You Need is Love”, “Hey Bulldog”, and, of course, the title song.

There will be an even bigger Beatles cinematic event coming later this year, when the long-awaited Peter Jackson documentary The Beatles: Get Back arrives. The film is built around more than 50 hours of footage from the Let It Be sessions. Pieces of it appeared in the original 1970 documentary Let It Be, but the vast majority have never been seen anywhere.

“I sort of agreed with the idea that John and I were rivals and that we didn’t love each other,” Paul McCartney recently told Howard Stern. “But you see the movie, and it’s like,” Thank goodness it’s not true. “We are obviously having fun together. You can see that we respect each other and that we make music together, and it’s a joy to see it unfold.”

The Beatles: Get Back is scheduled to arrive on September 4, but it could join many other major films and be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. “No one knows when something will come out right now,” said McCartney. “But it will come out.” Disney will publish it. “

But even if it is moved in 2021, we can still join our voices and unleash “Yellow Submarine” on Saturday.