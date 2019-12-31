The Bay Area duo, Ron Rivera, Jack del Rio will probably join in Washington – The Reporter

Loading...

If the NFL network is at stake, Ron Rivera, known affectionately in East Bay, will be hired as head coach of the NFL franchise in Washington in a matter of hours.

And if Adam Schefter knows what he does (he knows it), Rivera, a Cal Bear in the early 1980s, will quickly start building his staff starting with another son from East Bay: Jack Del Rio, a three-man sportsman High school among children at Hayward High, who grew up to be the head coach of the Oakland Raiders.

Rivera, a linebacker at Cal, was the 1983 Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year. Using that experience as a trampoline, Rivera played nine years for the Chicago Bears, including the ridiculously dominant 1985 season of the team that ended in a Super victory. Bowl He then used that experience as a springboard for a nine-year concert as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, whom he led to a 76-63-1 record, a Super Bowl, and during which he was elected NFL Coach of the Year . Twice.

Del Rio played as a USC linebacker and was an All-American consensus in 1984, the season after Rivera earned the same honor in Cal. He played 11 seasons in the NFL with four teams.

As head coach he worked 12 seasons for two teams, Jacksonville and Oakland. Jags can claim only three appearances in the playoffs in the last 20 years. Two were under the supervision of Del Rio. The Raiders' only postseason appearance in the past 17 seasons? That was the work of Del Rio.

Yes, of course, you're right: not many fans spend their money to see the coaches talk on their headphones. But this parish association deserves vigilance. Especially considering that Washington has not won a playoff game in a dozen years. That is exactly the kind of heavy work with which Rivera and Del Rio have experience.

The team of Ron Rivera-Jack Del Rio in Washington will be strong. In 2002, Del Rio took over the worst defense in the league in Carolina and made it the second unit of the NFL; in 2012 he took the Broncos from defense number 20 to the second.

