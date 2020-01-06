The battery saving function of Fossil comes for older generations

Loading...

One of the best parts of the new Gen 5 Wear OS smartwatches from Fossil is the collection of special battery saving modes. If you own an older Fossil smartwatch, you are lucky because these modes will be transferred to your watch later this year. Probably.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Update 1/6/2020: A few months after the launch of battery modes on older hardware, Fossil brings the battery saving modes of its Gen 5 smartwatch to a whole host of other models. Starting today, every Fossil watch with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor will have access to the battery saving modes explained below.

Which models are included in the list? The most striking shot is the Fossil Sport, pictured above, but Fossil tells us that all of its Wear OS watches are updated with a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. This includes watches from brands such as Diesel, Emporio Armani, Puma, Misfit, Kate Spade and others.

In an answer to Twitter (via Droid-Life), Fossil confirmed that an update later this year will add these new battery saving modes to older generations. Unfortunately that is as clear as the company is for now. Probably the Fossil Sport will certainly be included here with its Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, but with the slightly less capable 2100 in Gen 4 and other Fossil watches, we are just not sure.

We have contacted Fossil for further clarification on which watches will receive this update and we will update the article when they offer an answer.

If you’ve missed the news, the new battery saving modes from Fossil are designed to squeeze a little more power out of these Wear OS smartwatches without completely killing the functionality. There are four modes on the Fossil Gen 5 watches, with “Daily”, “Extended”, “Time-Only” and “Custom”. We have a complete overview of how they all work in another message.

This function will be made available to previous generations later this year via a software update!

– Fossil (@Fossil) 5 August 2019

More about Wear OS:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrjhQ2fzlfE (/ embed)