“The Batman” director Matt Reeves may have just confirmed that Colin Farrell will play a legendary villain in his next film.

Farrell apparently plays Oswald Cobblepot, which is commonly known as the villain the Penguin.

Reeves tweeted a GIF from Farrell from his movie “In Bruges” and wrote: “Wait – is it you, #Oz?” With a bat emoji right after.

Go back: Rumors of Farrell’s involvement began in 2019. Photos of the ensemble showed a white-haired person using an umbrella, which has added to these rumors more recently, according to ComicBookMovie.com.

Last time: Danny DeVito was the last to play the penguin in a movie in “Batman Returns”, according to People magazine.

Robin Lord Taylor starred in “Gotham”.

Casting rumors: The rumor that Jonah Hill originally appeared in the film, but he passed it on, according to Variety. Hill would have played the Penguin or the Riddler. This last role was finally entrusted to Paul Dano.

The rest of the cast: Here is an overview of the confirmed actors of the series.

Robert Pattinson – Bruce Wayne / Batman

Zoe Kravitz – Catwoman

Andy Serkis – Alfred Pennyworth

Jeffrey Wright – Commissioner Gordon

Paul Dano – The Riddler

Peter Sarsgaard – Unknown