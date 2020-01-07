The basketball academy in London shows results

Loading...

After more than 35 years of coaching basketball at youth, high school and university level, the London Angelo Provenzano was looking for something more.

Provenzano, an assistant coach at Oakridge and at the University of Waterloo and co-founder of Gold Medal Basketball Club with Beal head coach Tony Marcotullio for years, said there were usually one or two children in each of his teams who sought to to go as far as their talents would bring them into basketball, but the majority of the children just played for fun or for the experience of being in a varsity team.

“I wanted children who aspired to the next level. . . and I thought I could help, “he said.

Provenzano found his chance as head coach of the London Basketball Academy, who in the first three years sent four players to NCAA Division I schools: Okay Djamgouz to Drake University; Kur Jokuch to Northern Colorado University; Josh Inkumsah to Purdue Fort Wayne University and Jalen Warren to Florida Gulf Coast University.

Michael Matas, this year’s LBA program, talks to two Division I schools, the American University in Washington, D.C., and the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va.

Coach Angelo Provenzano is flanked by students of London Basketball Academy, David Ramirez, left, Marcus Stewart, Ethan McCarthy, Stephan Lindsay, Michael Matas, Deng Majak, Atiki Ally Atiki, Isaac Krueger, Keanan Thompson, Ryan Heim, Azad Chahal and Jordan Nelson . (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

The six-foot-eight ahead of Oakville, in his third year at LBA, said his time in London has prepared him well to play at college level.

Matas had three basketball programs under consideration, two in the Toronto area and the London Basketball Academy, but he is sure he has made the right choice to come to London.

“Coach Angelo is without a doubt one of the best coaches in Canada,” Matas said. “When I came here, I wasn’t so good and he just worked with me every day, individual training, morning training, lifting, everything. He helped me a lot.

“He always knows what the next step is for you. If you make a mistake, he always knows what you should have done. “

Six-foot-10 Atiki Ally Atiki from Tanzania and six-foot-11 Deng Majak from South Sudan are two LBA players who come from the Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri Giants of Africa program, working on educational and development opportunities for African youth by basketball.

Atiki is in his second year at LBA and Majak is in his first year after attending a Kenya of Africa camp in Kenya last year.

“Giants of Africa helped me enormously,” said 17-year-old Majak. “It was actually my first time in that big camp. It was very important to me. “

Majak said that games are a bit faster with LBA and with two more years in the program, he hopes to earn a scholarship for an American school.

“We have four LBA players, who are now playing Division I, so hopefully I’ll be there when my time comes,” said Majak. “Coach Angelo is one of the best coaches I have had. He pushes me every day and if I do something wrong, he tries to help me improve. “

Atiki receives a lot of attention from the United States.

“We had Baylor University here watching him recently, a Power Five Conference school,” Provenzano said. “That is one of the highest levels of basketball in the NCAA and he still has a whole year (until high school graduation), so I suspect that attention for him will only increase.”

Atiki found his way to London through an NCAA coach who started following the London academy through scouting tournaments.

“He loved the way we played and he saw our children get better,” Provenzano said. “He just said to me after a match, he said,” I have a friend who carries out Christian missions in Tanzania and occasionally he sends children to North America and you would be interested in helping a few children from over there? “So I said,” Yes, of course, “but I didn’t think anything would come of it, but one led to the other and Atiki wanted to come here.”

Atiki said it was difficult to leave his family and friends in Tanzania, but by coming to Canada, he was able to take his game to the next level and maximize his potential.

“The first time I came here, I was nothing the way I am now. I have improved a lot, “he said.

Atiki has not been home since he joined LBA last year and is not a fan of Canadian winters, but his billet family, the Provenzanos, makes London feel as close to home as possible.

“My second mother, Judy, makes me happy to be here,” Atiki said. “She takes very good care of me.”

Provenzano said the London Basketball Academy puts academics under pressure and has a well-rounded educational experience.

Students from London Basketball Academy David Ramirez, on the right, go for the shot past Ryan Heim during one-on-one play at high school Saunders. (Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

“You won’t find the situations on the other side of the border where kids aren’t really in school, they’re not really taking courses, and it’s just more or less a basketball factory,” he said. “Our children attend a public high school (Saunders) and receive very good, high-quality education.”

At the same time, the college students compete every day in practice against other elite-level children and face more challenging competition through competitions and tournaments from the National Preparatory Association in the US and Canada.

Another graduate player, Isaac Krueger from Guelph, is more interested in Canadian universities such as Western, Queen’s and Windsor, with plans to become a teacher.

The six-foot-seven ahead, in his second year at LBA, said the intensity and level of competition in games and makes everyone better in practice.

“You know that there is always someone who works hard, so you have to work harder so that you are not destroyed,” Krueger said.

“We all work for minutes. We all come together with each possession. You try to keep your place and get better to get the HBO level.”

Krueger said despite the intensity and competition, his time at LBA has opened him up to new friendships and experiences.

“You meet new players even in other teams,” he said. “We go to school together and practice together every day, so that everyone on the team becomes almost like family.”

Of the four London academy alumni playing at Division I schools in the US, Provenzano said that Jokuch is a particularly interesting success story.

Londoners’ first love was football, but after playing for LBA for just a year, South Sudan Jokuch earned a full scholarship at Northern Colorado University.

“He was six feet eight and someone in London said,” You really should play basketball, “and convinced him to come with us,” Provenzano said.

“He just did things the right way, took his training very seriously and enabled himself to move from barely basketball and football to a Division I trade show in just a year. “

