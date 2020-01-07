The bankruptcy of Borden Dairy is the latest sign that the taste of Americans is changing

Loading...

A vintage Borden sign features the iconic Elsie the cow mascot. (EBay)

CASPER, Wyo. – Borden Dairy has become the latest fallout as America’s taste for dairy changes over time.

Borden, whose cartoon mascot Elsie the Cow smiled at generations of children during public school lunches, filed for bankruptcy on Monday.

According to Forbes, the company said in a statement that its debt was unsustainable and could not offset the “rising cost of raw milk and market challenges for the dairy industry.”

Borden is the second major dairy company to file for bankruptcy, followed by Dean Foods in November.

According to Forbes, Borden Dairy, based in Dallas, has approximately 3,300 employees and dates back to 1857 when it was the first company to patent the condensed milk process and the first to use glass milk bottles.

American milk consumption has been declining for nearly 40 years, according to the Dallas Business Journal, with the trend escalating over the past decade.

“Everyone in the liquid milk industry has a rise,” industry analyst Matt Gould said in an interview with Food Dive last year.

The Borden brand is known nationwide, but has mainly been used in the Southeast, Texas and Ohio over the years.