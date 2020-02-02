The ‘Bambi’ remake is in the making, the report says

There is a live action “Bambi” remake on the way, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What is going on: Disney is said to have started producing a live remake of ‘Bambi’, the animated classic from deer in 1942.

The story: “Bambi” follows a young deer that survives the death of his mother and grows up without her. He later falls in love with a deer named Faline. According to Polygon there is not exactly a fascinating story with ‘Bambi’, except animals hanging in the forest.

Production: Geneva Robertson-Dworey (“Captain Marvel”) and Lindsey Beer (“Chaos Walking”) will write the screenplay for the film.

The film is similar to ‘The Jungle Book’ and ‘The Lion King’. Both projects were live remakes, but not really. They do not use real live animals and usually rely on CGI.

Per Hollywood Reporter: “The studio realizes that” Bambi “is less epic in design and story and is not meant to kick a bigger story into the classic story.”

Larger whole: Disney has embraced the strategy of animated classics and turned them into live action projects, according to Variety.

“The Lion King” faltered $ 1.65 billion and “Aladdin” earned $ 1.05 billion at the register last year.

The studio is not going to stop this trend. A few other animated classics that become live action movies include: