The BAFTA chief responds to the response to the lack of diversity in the nominations for 2020

The BAFTA nominations for 2020 have been eliminated and landed with an angry bang.

The nominees for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards were publicly criticized on Tuesday for the fact that people with skin color and women could not nod.

The backlash prompted BAFTA Film Committee chairman Marc Samuelson to admit that the nominations were not as representative as they should be, but that broader industry was held responsible for the problem of diversity.

“Annoyingly lack of diversity in incumbent nouns,” he said to Variety after the nominations that his own committee had decided on. “It is only a disappointment that the industry is not as fast as the entire BAFTA team would like it to be.”

Joker led the nominations with a total of 11, followed by Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, each with 10 nominations.

The category of the best supporting actress causes the greatest excitement, since no colored people are nominated at all. In fact, Margot Robbie competes against herself with two nouns for Bombshell and Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood. Also nominated are Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Laura Dern for Marriage Story and Florence Pugh for Little Women.

In addition to the nominees Renee Zellweger (Judy), Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Johansson is also nominated as best actress for Marriage Story. No colored people.

In addition, there are no women at all in the category of the best directors. Many complain online about the exclusion of director Greta Gerwig alongside the nominees Sam Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker) and Quentin Tarantino (1917). Once upon a time … in Hollywood) and Bong Joon-ho (parasite).

I am so disappointed that Little Women is not nominated for the best film or director at @BAFTA. Everyone I know who has seen it has loved it better than any film for years. It’s a phenomenal film about ordinary women, not men who shoot guns, like 4 of the 5 nominees

– Rachel Parris (@ Rachelparris) January 7, 2020

The male categories were pretty much the same. The only real exception was the Rising Star category with nominations for Awkwafina, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jack Lowden and Michael Ward.

The blatant lack of diversity for this year’s BAFTA nominations has caused a lot of turmoil online, described the nominations as “outside the box”, and suggested many outstanding actors and directors who were overlooked by the academy this year.

These BAFTA nominations are more than a joke. It’s not fun to ignore the creative efforts of women and PoC artists. It is not a hashtag. This is another reminder that this industry doesn’t greet or want us and doesn’t think we’re good enough.

– Nadia Latif (@HerrDirector) January 7, 2020

When Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson each have two nominations for names like Lupita Nyong’o, Jennifer Lopez, Awkwafina and Cynthia Erivo – or talent in British films like Marianne Jean-Baptiste or the BIFA winner Ruthxjiah Bellenea – BAFTA is almost stubborn.

– Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) January 7, 2020

@BAFTA is done Blue Story dirty !! Numbers, Impact, Critic Reviews We checked all boxes, but were still excluded from all nominations. Less the list of ascending stars. The lack of black faces is ridiculous. #whosonthepanel

– Rapman (@RealRapman) January 7, 2020

BAFTA Director of Awards and Membership, Emma Baehr, told Variety that the problem was an “industry-wide problem.”

“We want nominations to be more diverse, but this remains an industry-wide problem,” she told the publisher. But that shouldn’t take away those who have been nominated (this year). “

Indeed, it may be an industry-wide affair, but it is in the hands of industry-leading institutions and organizations to represent a broader network of talent at awards ceremonies than just white guys.

Do it better, BAFTA.

