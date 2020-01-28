Double the drama comes to The Bachelor!

ABC announced that next week the dating reality show will broadcast two new episodes.

In addition to the regular episode broadcast on Monday, February 3, The Bachelor will broadcast another episode on Wednesday, February 5 at 8:00 PM. ET.

Although Peter Weber was on his way early to find love, viewers knew that there would be no shortage of drama (ie #ChampagneGate) on The Bachelor.

Earlier in January, bachelor nation host Chris Harrison told the press during ABC’s TCA presentation that Weber’s final will be shocking, but in a “very different way” than the climatic conclusions of the Colton Underwood and Hannah Brown seasons last year.

“This is very dramatic, but in a very different way than, let’s say, the Colton season, while there was an amazing performance of athletics in which he jumped over the fence, and that of Hannah was clearly the turn at the end of her with Jed and what happened, “Harrison said at the time. “This is in a more emotional, complicated way.”

In anticipation of the show’s premiere, Weber said he is convinced that his season will remain spoiler-free.

“I am confident that no one can spoil it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “There is a reason why I believe that, and it clearly cannot be said otherwise. I am confident that Reality Steve and all these people are not going to discover what is happening.”

“They never find out,” he added. “I’m very excited about that, because I think this has been going on for the show for a while and I am excited that there is a very good chance for my season.”

The bachelor is broadcast on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

