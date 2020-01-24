The Bachelor Winter Games were broadcast in 2018. Credit: ABC

The summer bachelor games could become a reality this summer. ABC may launch this new spin-off to celebrate the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The network has yet to announce anything and the rumors are from Reality Steve, a blogger known for spoiling the bachelor shows.

He doesn’t have many details at the moment, but said on Twitter that he is learning that production is asking for applicants.

The previous spin-off, The Bachelor Winter Games, was only broadcast for one season.

The Bachelor Summer Games could bring back old participants

As Reality Steve announced on Twitter, this new show will be shot in May as it progresses and will not replace Bachelor In Paradise.

He adds that the producers will use old candidates who are already known to bachelor fans, not someone who is completely new.

Candidates from the franchise, not any randomness. I assume they would play some international competitors again, as they did at the “winter games”. I’ve only heard of so few details, but it makes sense that they would do it in a year of the Summer Olympics.

Steve confirms that this is new information. As the show progresses, Reality Steve will likely post more details on his Twitter account.

The Bachelor Summer Games could reflect the structure of the Bachelor Winter Games

The Bachelor Winter Games, broadcast in winter 2018, brought bachelor stars from all over the world.

Fans were introduced to Ally from New Zealand, Christian from Switzerland / Germany, Courtney from Australia, Jenny from Finland, Jordan from New Zealand, Lily from New Zealand, Nastassia from Sweden, Rebecca from Sweden, Tiffany from Australia and Yuki from Japan.

The show also featured many familiar faces from The Bachelor Nation, including Canadian candidates who appeared in the original show.

The premise of the show combines activities and sports such as the Olympic Games, in which participants compete against each other in different disciplines. The goal is to win and love each other.

If ABC decides to continue this show, it won’t overlap with Bachelor In Paradise.

This show will be premiered this summer after the Bachelorette final and, like every year, is expected to run until September. The only time that Bachelor-related shows are not broadcast on ABC is between September and January.

The Bachelor Winter Games could be added alongside The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart

Earlier this month, ABC announced that they were launching a new spin-off show called “The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart”. This show enables people who have nothing to do with the Bachelor franchise to find love through the power of music.

This show doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but this spring will close the gap between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, a window that used to be part of Dancing With The Stars.

When the Bachelor Winter Games air this fall after Bachelor In Paradise, the Bachelor franchise is slowly beginning to dominate ABC’s time slot on Monday night all year round.

Reality Steve suspects the summer bachelor games will air this summer, but only time will tell.

The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Mondays at 8 / 7c.