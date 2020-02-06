The Bachelor Season 24, Episode 6 Summary: You can’t come up with this

THE BACHELOR – “2406” – During the second explosive episode this week, broadcast on a special night, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 (8: 00-10: 00 pm EST), on ABC, Peter must concentrate on his developing relationships in Santiago, the vibrant capital of Chile. His first date raises serious concerns when she reveals that she has never been in love before. Can she convince Peter that she is ready to settle down and get married? Another woman gets a second one-to-one date that makes a furore with a ruined bachelor who has not had one yet. (ABC / Francisco Roman)

PETER WEBER

The special episode of Wednesday evening from Wednesday evening starts with some foreshadowing of fan favorite-changed-pot stirrer Tammy Ly. She cheers on the other women and says, “Let us focus on our relationships and move forward.” That, my friends, does not happen.

But let’s start from the beginning. The first one-to-one date goes to Hannah Ann Sluss. She and Peter Weber do a classic date to explore the city, hitting a hot dog with a bunch of spices over each other’s faces and then kissing. It’s just awful. They also tick off a bachelor party by chatting with a random couple who have been together for 20 years. The couple say that the key to a long relationship is communication and note that Hannah Ann looks young. No lies there.

At dinner, Hannah Ann explains that although she had a relationship of three and a half years, she was not in love with Peter, because he thinks she might not be ready for marriage. She then says something about wanting to go ‘deep’ with someone and sounds like she is only reciting texts from ‘shallow’ to him. The whole date comes off as if Peter thought that if he told her that she wasn’t ready, he would just agree and leave … but she won’t. He steps outside for a breather and when she follows him and starts to cry, he says: “This is the wish I want to see.” I hate when people have this reaction to crying. (To be honest, I only experienced it in this show and that time I tried to be a personal assistant.) But what Peter explains is that he doesn’t want her to feel that she should be ‘perfect’. She gets a rose in exchange for her tears.

THE BACHELOR – “2406” – During the second explosive episode this week, broadcast on a special night, WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5 (8: 00-10: 00 pm EST), on ABC, Peter must concentrate on his developing relationships in Santiago, the vibrant capital of Chile. His first date raises serious concerns when she reveals that she has never been in love before. Can she convince Peter that she is ready to settle down and get married? Another woman gets a second one-to-one date that makes a furore with a ruined bachelor who has not had one yet. (ABC / Francisco Roman)

KELSEY, MADISON, PETER WEBER, NATASHA, SYDNEY

The group date is the following. Peter and the ladies visit a telenovela set and get roles to perform for their show, El Amor de Pedro. This is a surprisingly nice group date. Everyone enjoys it completely and leans in the foolishness of it all. Especially Kelley Flanagan shines like Pedro’s grandmother’s grandmother, and calls herself a “GILF,” a “grandmother I’d like to play Fantasy Suite with.” Other highlights are Tammy who plays an angry knife-wielding neighbor and says it was funny because “everyone knows how nice I am.” Kelsey Weier and anyone who watched Monday’s episode would beg to differ. There is also a mustache Chris Harrison who appears at the end so that Peter can exclaim to him: “Dad! I have found my true love! ”

On the way to the group date cocktail party, the most important thing to note is that Peter Victoria gives Paul the boot, because he doesn’t see her “as his wife”. She says she is worried about his decision making, which is valid if you look at almost everything that has happened so far. Yet she had also been suspicious when it came to the Alayah Benavidez situation and this means that we cannot get a conclusion about it. Well, at least not until the women tell everything.

The party also gives us the return of the Tammy drama. This time she goes after Mykenna Dorn because Mykenna said she had a good day after she had previously considered leaving the show. These things do not exclude each other. To start the conversation, Tammy says, “I spoke to you in Cleveland before, you live in this fantasy world and you put on a show.” That is brave to insult someone by referring to the last time you insulted him. All this just becomes a screaming match that goes nowhere. Mykenna tells Peter that Tammy has made it difficult for her, which is only worth mentioning because of what comes later.

Peter is the closest on this date with Kelsey and with Madison Prewett. In fact, he is writing a new telenovela script for him and Madison, in which he says, “I kiss you with the passion of a million Chilean suns.” I’m really losing. But hey, they’re together. She gets the group date rose.

The next one-to-one goes to Victoria Fuller, who, as you will remember, already had a one-to-one date with her ex, Chase “The Guy That Was In The Concert” Rice. The only explanation for this happening so quickly is that Peter likes her and wants a non-Chase Rice date. So they learn about horses from a Chilean huaso. It is clear that Peter is super in Victoria, but she is beginning to raise vague concerns about whether she wants to be there.

At night, a now burned Peter is sad about whether Victoria even likes him. She starts talking about how her walls are up, but then runs to the bathroom where she talks to a producer about how she doesn’t know if she wants to leave and doesn’t know if she’s ready for the wedding. They are both in a lot of turmoil and it seems pretty obvious that this should not go on, but Victoria returns to the table and says, “I don’t know why I behave that way … I wish I could do it at one point come where I knew my own problems, so you didn’t have to deal with them. “Phew! That’s a deeper explanation than it seems like she even realizes. Peter is cool though because her problems are his problems.” “he says and he gives her a rose. This is a disaster.

The next day the women look forward to the cocktail party when a surprising two-on-one date card arrives for Tammy and Mykenna. It says: “Meet me at the cocktail party before everyone arrives. Enough is enough. This is the most proven two-on-one date ever. Actually this is not even a two-on-one date. This is Peter who is not in one of them and a guarantee that at least one of them will leave.

Before Peter arrives there, Mykenna decides to deliver the monologue that is shown when she is nominated for an Emmy. She talks about how love will win and how she found her “damn voice” and how “I am proud of who I am, Tammy!”

Then Peter appears and says: “Okay, brittle, let’s keep it short.” Tammy tells him that Mykenna is there to build her brand and has invented hashtags. Regarding her own relationship with Peter, it is crystal clear that they have no connection. Mykenna tells him that Tammy “turns the truth” to make her look bad. Regarding her own relationship with Peter, it is crystal clear that they have no connection.

When both women are back together, Peter says, “I can’t let both of you pass by with me tonight,” and I kind of like, “Thank goodness! Finally a good decision, they’re both going away.” But he just meant that they both can’t stay and kicks Tammy in. In the limousine, Tammy says he just wants a “trophy woman.” Look, Tammy might be right about Mykenna, and if that was all she’d brought up, she’d may still be on show and in the good hands of Bachelor Nation, but Tammy’s problem was that she previously accused Kelsey of being a pill-pounding alcoholic who had a “mental breakdown.” for drama.

At the rose ceremony, Kelsey, Natasha Parker, and Kelley receive roses and join Madison, Victoria, and Hannah Ann. Mykenna does not get a rose and asks the camera in connection with the two-to-one ‘date’, why Peter did not send her home alone with Tammy. It could be that this was a production decision, but it would have been more dramatic if Peter had sent them both home at the same time, so I have to assume that this was really his job. Mykenna then says, “This girl here is tough and she’s powerful and she’s strong,” and it just sounds like she’s reading from the Hannah Brown Bachelorette playbook.

The other woman sent home is Sydney Hightower, which is really shocking. She and Peter had so much chemistry. She certainly looked like the last four material.

Now there are only six women left. Six! Next week we will go to Lima, Peru, where we will hopefully see the relationship between Peter and Natasha that apparently exists. Give us Natasha!

* Special new category * The Tammy Ly Quickest Downfall Award: The first (and probably last) Tammy Ly Quickest Downfall Award does not go to Tammy Ly, because it was just named after her actions in the previous episode, but to Mykenna, who also took a shockingly fast turn. At the start of this episode, she was a full victim of Tammy’s insults. But then she was accused of being there to build her brand and she started to give some really intense quotes that sounded like she was paraphrasing The Help. She left in a bad tone when she could very easily have remained positive if she hadn’t played it over.

What Chris Harrison tells Peter during the very troubled final: That he should have chosen Sydney and he can still go back to find her if he wanted to.

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?

‘Bachelor’ promotions can now simply be giant spoilers

One of these women wins the bachelor

Here’s who’s left