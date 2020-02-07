“The Bachelor” Peter Weber talks about his last 6 women, “impregnable” finale

NEW YORK – Peter is dealing with his last six wives on “The Bachelor” and hopes one of them will be his wife.

Up to this point on the show, he had to apologize a lot! But he says he feels more serious and there is no more time for drama.

“I just really wanted to focus on the people I knew had something,” said Peter.

He said he wasn’t confused about who he liked because he had a lot of leaders in the head at first.

“I wanted to do my best to give everyone a chance, and if they weren’t the leaders, I didn’t want to count them out too early, so a lot of my indecision came,” he said.

Many wondered why he would have two against one with Mykenna and Tammy when he first eliminated Tammy and then kept Mykenna for the rose ceremony to eventually send her home.

“I wanted Mykenna to have a few more conversations with her,” said Peter. “I still didn’t know what I would do at this rose ceremony.”

Peter said that as the drama between women subsides, emotions for him increase in his relationships, especially as he goes to the last four hometowns for women.

“I just wanted to gauge how good my relationship with this person is if I can really see them as my wife and someone I might ask to meet their family, you know, that’s a big step to take and me didn’t take it lightly, “said Peter.

“The bachelor” called this season “impregnable” and Peter said it was because “it was very unexpected how everything ended up going, I couldn’t predict much of it and it was a tough week for me and me had to follow my heart all the time and I can say that I am happy but only very unexpected. “

Don’t miss the next episode of “The Bachelor” at 8pm. EST on ABC.

