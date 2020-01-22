The bachelor Peter Weber and 19 other celebrities that you didn't know were pilots

If it wasn’t for pilots, the spring break to Cancun and vacations to Florida would be a no-go (unless you fancy long road trips). Pilots have one of the most difficult, but most rewarding jobs. Although they are responsible for the safety of hundreds of passengers, they can also say that they have traveled to several places around the world in a week!

Peter Weber made headlines on The Bachelor when he presented former Miss Alabama, Hannah Brown, with a pair of wings in choosing her as his partner. He has demonstrated that regardless of your career or professional life, anyone can be a pilot, including celebrities.

Here is a list of twenty celebrities, including Peter Weber, who can technically control your next flight!

20 Peter Weber

The Peter Weber bachelor comes from a flying family, with a pilot father and brother and a stewardess mother. He became a captain in Delta at the age of 26 and has been flying ever since. After his season had finished recording, he was actually excited to return to work!

19 Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is not only a beloved actor, but he also masters the art of flying! He first became interested in flying when he filmed Fury in 2013. After he learned how to operate a WWII Spitfire, he went to buy one! The Boultbee Flight Academy can now boast about this famous alumnus!

18 Harrison Ford

This gives a new meaning to the term “acting method”! Apparently Harrison Ford can add flying to his many talents. He has been a pilot for more than two decades and has flown more than 5000 hours! Despite a few small plane crashes, we are happy to report that he is still flying, without legal consequences.

17 Tom Cruise

As another example of the life that imitates art, it appears that Tom Cruise is also a certified pilot. Since he played Maverick in the beloved movie “Top Gun”, Cruise owns his own private jet. It can accommodate up to 19 people and has high-quality accessories. Is there anything that this man cannot do?

16 John Travolta

Who knew that Danny Zuko loved planes? John Travolta is one of the most famous celebrity pilots out there. As a Qantas ambassador, he owns a fleet of five jets and even has a runway in his backyard! He is most recognizable by his tail number, N707JT.

15 Hilary Swank

Actors are known to learn many different skills as part of their work. While filming Amelia Earhart, Hilary Swank decided to follow in the footsteps of the famous pilot and get her own pilot’s license. For insurance reasons, she was unable to complete her solo flying during filming. Since then she has continued with her goal.

14 Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman never stopped him from making his dreams come true. After his acting career in his forties, he started to obtain his pilot’s license at the age of 65. Allegedly he owns several private aircraft. Now you can walk into your golden years!

13 Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen is not only concerned with her things on the runway, but has also been a champion of change for years. She received her pilot’s license in 2009 when she accepted the role of UN environmental ambassador. She has worked tirelessly to find alternative sources of aircraft fuel. This really combines business with pleasure!

12 Enrique Iglesias

The “Hero” singer has a deep love for airplanes. So deep in fact that he bought a plane for himself … and flew without a permit. He stated that “(he) did not know how to fly, but because (he) loved airplanes, (he) did it anyway.” He has since obtained his driver’s license and is flying legally.

11 Jimmy Buffet

The renowned musician has made a lot of efforts, including pilots! Jimmy loved flying while he was studying, but never had the money to follow it seriously. Well, just before he turned 40, Jimmy Buffet finally got his pilot’s license. Since then he has been flying an amphibious aircraft and has had many happy landings!

10 Jimmy Stewart

Many actors have a second career before they make their big breakthrough. In the case of Jimmy Stewart, he was a bomber pilot before playing the lead role in It’s a Wonderful Life. His acting career was in fact very going on when he got his lieutenant bars in the Army Air Corps!

9 Bruce Dickinson

This rock legend has been a certified pilot for more than two decades, both commercially and privately. He even directed his band, Iron Maiden, around! In recent years, he launched Cardiff Aviation, an aviation service and a private aircraft charter. Quite the well-rounded skills!

8 Dennis Quaid

When playing a role, actors often do their utmost to acquire special skills. Dennis Quaid learned to fly to portray Captain Gordon Cooper for The Right Stuff. He then served as the master of ceremonies for the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2004.

7 Clint Eastwood

As a man who has demonstrated his talents, it’s no wonder Clint Eastwood is also a pilot. He has been a private helicopter pilot and enjoys the freedom to fly. He describes it as “just a number in the air” and that “everyone leaves you pretty well alone.”

6 Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has been flying since 2004 after being inspired by the love for aircraft of her son Maddox. She then purchased a Cirrus SR22-G2 for more than $ 300,000. She has been described as a “fully competent, confident flyer.” She even included “MX” in her tail number to honor her son.

5 Dierks Bentley

The country music star has been a recognized pilot since 1997. He uses flying as a transport, often home after concerts! He states that he “(doesn’t) like to be away more than (he) should be.” He recently graduated from a private flying school in Nashville with flying colors!

4 Tim McGraw

In addition to his very successful music career, Tim McGraw is also a certified pilot! His Cirrus SR22 is very personally tailored. He has written the word “Faith” for his wife, Faith Hill. He reveals that he likes to be “in the air, not having to think about records.”

3 Kurt Russel

Kurt Russell caught the flying insect from his grandfather, a retired aerobics pilot. Since he obtained his driver’s license, Russell has owned many aircraft, including a Rockwell Commander and a Cessna 414. He told Golf Hotel Whiskey that “Flying has taught me more about who I really am than anything I have ever done.”

2 Dr. Phil McGraw

He is the beloved psychologist and emotional guru of TV, but he is also a licensed pilot. He is certified as a private pilot and also has an instrument assessment. This means that he can fly in different weather conditions. It looks like he can fly, even when the weather has emotional problems!

1 Kris Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson didn’t actually start his music career. In the 1960s, he served as an army helicopter pilot and commercial pilot. This skill turned out to be quite useful. Frustrated that Johnny Cash would not record any of his songs, he landed a stolen helicopter on the musician’s lawn!