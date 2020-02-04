“The Bachelor” participant Victoria F. loses “Cosmo” Cover over “White Lives Matter” shoot

Victoria Fuller may have won the Cosmopolitan photo shoot challenge on Monday evening, but will not be looking for her digital cover soon. As hardcore Bachelor Nation devotees following the drama on and off the screen of the franchise probably already suspected, it seems that an earlier model concert Victoria lost her coverage – specifically the time she did a shoot for a fish conservation movement that had the slogan “White” used Lives to it. “

No, we don’t make this up. Fans discovered the old photo for the first time in January. Fuller can be seen with a “White Lives Matter” hat, while another image has a T-shirt with a southern flag – in which the stars have been replaced by fish. The maker of the “White Lives Matter” logo on the Victoria F. photo, George Lamplugh, said he had no intention of creating controversy with the image. But the light of the racial issues that led to the Black Lives Matter movement – even in the name of a noble cause such as the preservation of Marlin – does indeed seem quite racist.

In a letter published Monday, Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Jessica Pels wrote: “[W] when it came time to choose the winner of the challenge – whose prize was a digital cover from Cosmo – all I knew about the participants was their first names and energy which they brought through the camera lens. It was only a few weeks ago that I discovered that the woman I had chosen had modeled in her past in an advertising campaign with White Lives Matter clothing. “

“It has been reported that she was actually a Marlin Lives Matter organization, focused on preventing overfishing of white and blue marlin, using messages about ‘white life matter’ and ‘blue life matter’ on its promotional shirts and hats,” Pels continued . “In my opinion, the nature of the organization is neither here nor there – both sentences and the belief systems they represent are rooted in racism and therefore problematic.”

Pels noted that the March issue has already been printed with a bet of Victoria’s cover – but the digital cover, she said, will remain unpublished. ABC / Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

