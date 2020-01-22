'The Bachelor' participant Courtney Perry defends Kelsey Weier's reaction in the middle of the Champagne Gate incident

Courtney Perry is in the Kelsey Weier team in the midst of the # ChampagneGate drama about The Bachelor.

Perry, who was eliminated during this week’s episode of The Bachelor, sat down with PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check on Tuesday to talk about Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss accidentally coming up with Weier’s 2-year-old champagne bottle waited to share with him at the cocktail party. After Weier discovered what they were doing, she called Sluss a “f-king snake” and a “fake b-tch.”

While some Bachelor Nation fans and viewers thought her response was exaggerated, Perry defended Weier’s response and said it was “justified.”

“I really think her response was justified,” she told the outlet. “I think everyone would have such a reaction if they wanted to have a special moment and ruined it.”

The bachelor participant then said that Weier was “just very upset and emotional about how things were going.”

Perry added, “Because she had kept that bottle of champagne on a special occasion for so long. So I think when she heard the bottle popping, she thought, “Oh no, you’re kidding.” “She also revealed that Kelsey had a” really rough patch with, like, the things broadcast, so far “on Peter’s Bachelor’s season.

When asked if she thought Sluss knew what the meaning of the champagne bottle meant to Weier, she had no clear answer.

“It’s hard to tell if she did it intentionally,” Perry thought. “I mean, I think we all knew on the first night that Kelsey wanted to share that moment with Peter, and unfortunately she didn’t succeed.”

She added, “The only thing that bothered me was that when it happened, she didn’t even apologize for it.”

“She actually said,” I appreciate your feelings and I acknowledge them, “but she really had nothing else to say about it,” Perry said. “She never apologized. Not that I am aware and not that I have seen. “

In Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Sluss insisted that it was a fair mistake and that she didn’t know that Weier’s bottle was. However, Weier refused to believe her and snarled at her and said, “You are fake, and I know what you have done, and it is made up. I am not talking about that. You are calculated. I am real, you are calculated. That is the difference between us. And I am over it. “

Later that same episode, Sluss contacted Weber about how she was “awake all night” about bullying Weier.

“I approached Kelsey last night and she told me to leave, then I went to see her a second time and she said that I was a bitch, that I was a princess, was just going to tear me apart,” Sluss revealed to him. “My mind was crushed and I felt bullied. It was really very, very difficult. “

“I don’t like that at all,” Weber said. “I don’t want to see you hurt. I already feel such a bond with you and I know you have such a beautiful heart. … I’m sorry you felt bullied and I’m not going to tolerate that.”

He then confronted Weier with her alleged behavior and bullying and told her: “If that’s the case, that’s not good with me.”

“I didn’t have a problem with her until she did what she did, and she knew what she was doing,” Weier said as he cried. “I don’t like her. She knows that.”

Weier continued: “I have been bullied in the past and there is a difference between saying non-nice words in her face and constantly bullying someone.”

The bachelor is broadcast every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

