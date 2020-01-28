Peter Weber had a rose ceremony at Windows On The River. Credit: ABC

Sign up for your TV newsletter now!

Windows On The River on the west bank of the Flats in Cleveland, Ohio, was introduced in today’s episode of The Bachelor.

The romantic location was a wonderful backdrop for the fourth rose ceremony. Nevertheless, the drama in the series unfortunately took a large part of the focus, which led to the episode being a “sequel” scenario.

And yet the audience couldn’t help but notice the beautiful location.

Take part in these Big Brother discussions in our forum!

The stunning building is a former power plant called FirstEnergy Powerhouse. It was built in 1892 and closed in the 1920s. The Powerhouse building was abandoned, but the building was bought and restored in the 1980s.

It is now on the list of the National Register of Historic Buildings.

The building offers breathtaking river views with large windows, water views and high ceilings. It is the perfect location for events in Cleveland.

Windows On The River events

It should come as no surprise that many of the big events at Windows On The River are weddings. The website offers three separate packages for customers planning their wedding so customers can plan their dream wedding.

They have a simply elegant package that is their smallest package. This is followed by your signature package. Or you can opt for the Classic package, which offers you more options and a longer premium bar service.

These packages include bar service, dinner, wedding cake, coffee stations, and decorations, including centerpieces for the tables.

The breathtaking view of Windows On The River was introduced in the Bachelor

The romantic setting was the perfect location for a rose ceremony, even though the episode was filled with drama. Windows On The River allows you to book the establishment for private events, which ABC probably did for this episode.

Their website also tells you that you can use the place for a business retreat or bridal shower, and that there is a New Year’s Eve party. Different room layouts and audiovisual media are available for professional events.

The house hosts business meetings, charity events, graduation parties, cocktail receptions, corporate picnics and private events.

Windows On The River staff indicate that they can put together an event and make it memorable, which may suit the bachelor’s audience. It’s not every day that the women threaten to go out on the main undergraduate star because he maintains the drama around him.

The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Mondays at 8 / 7c.