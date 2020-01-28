This post contains spoilers for Monday’s episode of The single person.

Poor Victoria F. never had a chance. Neither did Victoria P. And come to think of it, neither the baccalaureate itself, Peter Weber. Monday evening, The single person exploded in a dramatic mushroom cloud of rose petals as producers pulled a not-so-old flame from Victoria’s past and forced the other to face an old friend from the entertainment world betrayed on the show. But what really started it off was a decision made by Peter – a simple rose that set the whole show on fire, with nothing but a “To be continued …” on the horizon. . It is not often that The single person is actually gaining two hours of autonomy, but this week he certainly did.

The first half of the episode featured a typical, but skillfully deployed trolling by producers: Victoria F. and Peter went head-to-head to an amusement park, where they then took a private concert – performed by the ex from Victoria. – boyfriend, country and punctual singer Survivor candidate Chase Rice. As ABC director Robert Mills tweeted just as it happened on screen, “Years of random concerts on the verge of paying off in 3 …. 2 … … “

Victoria and Chase went out before coming to the series – and as Victoria later revealed to a producer, he had already told her that he didn’t want her to come on The Bachelor. While Chase was performing one of her songs, Victoria and Peter started dancing – and perhaps the best moment of this deliberate grimace came when Victoria, speaking with the lyrics, proved that she was the only one in the room. crowd that seemed to know about this guy’s music. When Victoria and Chase finally spoke, they confirmed that none of them knew what they were getting into – at that point, we imagine that some of the producers of the show could have been very successful. The two discussed the embarrassment of the situation before separating on the note that Victoria should definitely tell Peter what was going on.

Plan: dinner, with Peter looking into Victoria’s petrified eyes. Soon, the medical sales rep spilled her beans: “Tonight for me, everything was so amazing,” she said. “But the ending was a little weird for me because … Chase and I used to go out.” Peter took a few beats to overcome the strangeness of it all, but in the end, the two understood and went back to mumbling about how their relationship is “progressing” or something else.

But then came another twist: during an absurdly large group meeting (total of women: 13), the eliminated candidate and star of the Alayah contest came back to share some dirt with Peter. By interrupting a conversation between Peter and an already stressed Shiann, Alayah revealed this important gossip to his man: Actually, elle and Victoria P. are friends of their competition days, and that’s shocking Victoria P. said the opposite last week, sending Alayah home! They even planned a trip to Las Vegas together, insisted Alayah.

That’s when the bottle of champagne really burst, both for the date and for the episode as a whole. Peter spoke to Victoria P., Alayah and Victoria P. and Alayah, on their disputed relationship. In the end, he seemed more suspicious of Victoria P., but confident enough of Alayah to welcome him back into the season.

Then came, perhaps, the most pivotal moment of the episode: in a marvelous display of lack of tact, Peter gave Alayah the date the group rose – for a grueling outing which, we have to repeat, Alayah was not even originally. To make matters worse, the football challenge that preceded this group date had left Peter’s competitors bruised and annoyed.

After all, as Peter pondered his life with Victoria P. and Alayah, the other women had taken the time to discuss their fury at him. If our bachelor wants women to kneel at the end of this season, he will have to intensify the game of diplomacy, because these women are upset. Besides, they are right to feel that; Peter’s time management sucks.

And in one last twist of the knife, Alayah decided that rather than staying low, she should burn a few more bridges. She spread the word about the old Victoria flame who showed up at her one-on-one date before Victoria F. didn’t tell anyone. In fact, Victoria revealed that she planned not to, but Alayah took away her choice. It was at this point that Victoria dropped the last vestige of the fragile facade with which she entered this show. “You are manipulative,” she told Alayah in a passionate confrontation. “You are not going to come here after being sent home for a reason … I have a few very chosen words to say to Peter, and he will know who you are as a person.”

All of that would have been enough for Peter to handle, but this room full of angry candidates arrived first. “I have never felt so under-recognized by anyone,” said Deandra. “Literally, my ankle is still sore (from the date of the band),” added Natasha. “My knee is still sore, and for you to give (the date of the group went to Alayah) of all people, it really, really hurts.” Victoria P. had also become frustrated with Peter’s lack of confidence in she. “If you don’t trust me,” she asked, “then why did you ask me for my opinion (on Alayah)?”, She asked. She also called Peter for coaching the competition, as if she influenced him to eliminate Alayah the previous week. “I have only been honest with you, so I don’t understand why I am in this position right now,” she said.

In the end, Peter looked absolutely bereft. “They don’t hold back,” he said. “And of course they are angry with me – they are pissed off … I just feel like I’m doing this all wrong, and I’m wrong.” Well, Peter – these are your words. But we will say that it was a mess of your fact.

