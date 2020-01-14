The baby yoda doll cost $ 5 million, but its real value is priceless

Baby Yoda is one of the biggest things in the Star Wars universe. But size is not cheap.

The baby Yoda doll in The Mandalorian cost $ 5 million, actor Adam Pally said in an interview released on Saturday. Was it worth it? For the audience I would say yes, absolutely. And I would say yes for Disney, because the thing is definitely a money printing machine.

Pally had a scene in The Mandalorian where he had to hit the little green space kid, and he told EW that the show’s creator, Jon Favreau, reminded him of the value of the doll and paid attention to when he hit it. Pally admitted that it made him a little nervous, which is perfectly understandable.

The doll is one of the most delightful things in the universe, but clearly a complicated little creation. When the Mandalorian is over, it becomes a fairly expensive collector’s item.

Fortunately, you can buy a doll that will only cost you $ 30 if you really need a baby Yoda in your life.

Baby Yoda will undoubtedly return to Disney + in the second season of The Mandalorian for more fun adventures with the Mandalorian. Will it grow at all? We will see. But you’d have to put a few million more on a new doll, so I bet it stays exactly as it is.

