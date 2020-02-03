“The baby lived for a reason:” Family of pregnant women killed by gunfire hopes for a rapid arrest

MILWAUKEE – When the police in Milwaukee were looking for the person (s) responsible for killing a pregnant woman who was hit by gunfire in a party bus near 60th Street and Congress Street early Saturday, February 1. Researchers were back on stage on Monday, where a memorial to Annie Sandifer, 33, continued to grow. This is because the Sandifer family encouraged everyone with information to come forward.

“I was shocked,” said Marquita Pirtle, Sandifer’s cousin. “I was astonished. I really couldn’t believe it.”

Purple balloons marked the spot where Sandifer sat around 2:30 pm – struck by gunfire when a silver vehicle passed and shots were fired from the sunroof, police said. Police said Sandifer was declared dead in the hospital.

“She felt it was safest to be on the bus, instead of being in the club, where she thought she would be safer,” Pirtle said.

Sandifer was pregnant with her fifth child, and although she couldn’t make it, her baby boy did. He was delivered by the C department after 26 weeks – and the police said the baby was in a stable state at the hospital.

“He’s healthy,” Pirtle said. “He is not fully developed, but he is reaching the stages.”

Family members called birth a miracle.

“I believe the baby didn’t live for nothing,” Pirtle said.

Sandifer’s cousin said the group was celebrating a birthday on Saturday and said they believe the bullets were meant for someone at Gene’s Supper Club.

“I believe that someone has come into the club, not the people on the bus, or the people who are members of the party, and initially, as many cases happen, people come back and take revenge by shooting”, said Pirtle.

While the police were making every effort, Pirtle said she was hoping for closure – and asked the person (s) responsible for her cousin’s death to do the right thing.

“I hope they just have it in their hearts to report themselves,” said Pirtle.

Family members said the baby would stay in the hospital for at least a few weeks.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the Milwaukee police.

43.096936

-87.986666

.