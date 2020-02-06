The AWD 2021 Chrysler Pacifica looks great and solves a major technical problem from 2005

All images: Chrysler

The new Chrysler Pacifica from 2021 gets a four-wheel drive that solves a major packaging problem that plagued Chrysler from the 2005 model year. The updated minibus also gets a higher ride height, a new infotainment system and a front that looks damn good. The current Pacifica is already the darling of the minibus class and this update in the middle of the cycle seems a smart way to keep it that way.

Since the Chrysler Pacifica debuted at the Detroit Auto Show 2016, almost everyone enjoyed it. When people actually got behind the wheel, they loved it (despite the silly poker button layout), while my colleague Jason wrote: “The Pacifica feels like Chrysler is finally picking itself up, dusting itself and then kicking a minivan donkey. “

So with the new 2021 mid-cycle promotion, Chrysler had to be careful not to ruin something good, and based on what I read in the brand’s press release, I doubt it did it. The biggest update is the availability of a four-wheel drive, which is a major problem, as that is a sought-after option for families living in northern states, and it is something that Toyota has been offering in the Sienna for years.

Chrysler has not offered four-wheel drive in its minibuses since 2004, with the option to go away with the 2005 introduction of Stow ‘n Go seats, an update of $ 400 million for the “RS” minibus that occupied the four-wheel drive. . (With Stow ‘n Go the seats can be folded in bins that are part of the floor of the vehicle).

In 2012, when I was working as an intern at Chrysler’s Advanced Concepts Engineering group (the packaging team), I remember engineers working hard to package four-wheel drive on the “RU” minibus platform. And that, Pacifica chief engineer Brian Swanson told me, was the key to providing this 2021 model with both features unlike any other Chrysler minibus earlier.

“We just package protected knowing that one day we want to put four-wheel drive on the car,” he told me. This meant that “the property to house the drive shaft at the rear of the car was already a bit there.”

The four-wheel drive system consists of a Power Transfer Unit that divides the torque between the front and rear axles. A three-part drive shaft is attached at the rear, which is guided through the middle body tunnel, connected to a rear-mounted clutch drive module that distributes power between the left and right rear wheels.

Chrysler makes a big part of the fact that this system can not only work fully in the front or rear wheel drive, but in fact has a disconnection with both the Power Transfer Unit and the Rear Drive Module. This, Chrysler says, prevents the rear drive shaft from turning when the vehicle is in front-wheel drive, reducing drivetrain losses and improving fuel consumption.

If this sounds familiar, it is because Fiat Chrysler offers a similar decoupling function in the Jeep Cherokee KL, which shares the transmission of the Pacifica and the basic engine architecture (it is worth noting that the KL not only has a smaller 3.2 but also a 2.0 liter engine offers liter version of the Pacifica’s 287 hp 3.6-liter Pentastar engine).

I asked Swanson about the similarities between the four-wheel drive of the Cherokee and Pacifica. “The architecture of the (four-wheel drive) system itself is very similar,” he told me about the telephone. But because of the unique packaging environment of each vehicle, he said, there are differences, also in the PTU layout. In addition, he said, all-wheel tuning is different between the two models. He specifically mentioned the “triggers” that determine when the torque should be sent to certain wheels, and says that the system on the Pacifica is completely “seamless and automatic” and tailored to the specific “attitude” of the vehicle.

According to the Chrysler press release, the system can send as much as 100 percent of engine torque to the rear axle and can transmit cross-car torque to keep the vehicle moving forward using a “brake lock differential” (this applies only to the brake to the spinning wheel on a certain axle to make the wheel spin with more traction and to move the car forward).

Chrysler describes some of the inputs that affect the performance of the four-wheel drive, and writes:

For the best traction performance, AWD is switched on when the Chrysler Pacifica starts to accelerate from a standing stop. Other inputs that signal AWD involvement include:

Cold outside temperature Use of windscreen wipers Slip detected on the front wheels Heavy acceleration at certain vehicle speeds, such as overtaking while passing Electronic activation of stability control Abrupt steering or sudden gas input Rough road conditions / slopes

The four-wheel drive system provides greater brakes and a 20-millimeter increase in ride height, which Swanson told me is a product of packaging constraints and a desire for improved usability, although it is worth noting that ground clearance – probably measured somewhere in front of the cradle – is unchanged.

I remembered from seven years ago that packing the spare wheel on the four-wheel drive model was a bit of a struggle, and indeed, Swanson told me that the optional two-wheeled Pacifica inflatable spare wheel – that is normally upright behind the cargo area is cropping no longer available.

That is the case for two reasons: the four-wheel drive system adds 300 pounds to the Pacifica, which is a major problem, especially on highly-equipped models (four-wheel drive is available on all non-hybrid trims, but if I had to guess, it will be more be chosen on more expensive models.). In addition, the setup comes with 18-inch wheels. “We couldn’t get 18 in the van in that corner because it’s one of those inflatable parts,” Swanson told me.

So don’t expect spare parts on Pacificas with four-wheel drive, although the standard tires are self-sealing Michelin seasons.

Other changes to the Chrysler minibus built in Windsor, Ontario include a new front grille and fresh headlights, rear lights and fog lights. The resulting design is an important improvement on the outgoing model, which looks like this:

This van has the unfortunate shame of sharing design elements with the Chrysler 200, Chrysler’s failed attempt to build a compelling medium-sized sedan. In case you have successfully blocked what that sad, sad car looked like, I’m sorry to do this to you:

Even the tail of the outgoing Pacifica had hints of Chrysler’s unfortunate sedan trying to compete with the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. Here is the Pacifica:

And here is the 200:

It is probably safe to say that Chrysler does not want to be associated with failure, so this new style seems like a smart move. I think it looks great.

Also new for 2021 is the Uconnect 5 infotainment system, which Chrysler says is considerably faster than the outgoing system, and gets a new 10.1-inch touchscreen. This, especially in the new “Pinnacle” decoration, yields a ridiculously beautiful interior, at least for a minibus. See:

In addition, there is a function called “FamCAM”, which allows drivers to monitor children in the back seat.

This seems like a good idea to me, because – and I know very little about caring for children, because my whole life is constantly broken – the children in the picture above don’t seem to be good. Be sure to keep an eye on the two.

