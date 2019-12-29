The avalanche loses to Dallas in another battle of the Central Division

Loading...

December 23, 2019; Las Vegas, Nevada, United States; The left wing of the Colorado Avalanche, Gabriel Landeskog (92), is portrayed during the second period against the Golden Knights of Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Avalanche continues to fight against the Central Division, this time losing 3-2 in the shooting against the Dallas Stars.

Colorado (12-23-4) has won just one game in five games against its division rivals in December and is only 6-7-1 overall.

After falling behind 1-0, the Avs used a goal at the end of the period to tie the game in the first, just as they did on Friday against Minnesota. Forward J.T. Compher scored in a sequence where his two linemates, Matt Nieto and Tyson Jost, threw to beat the Star goalkeeper Ben Bishop.

Colorado jumped to a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes, but a late penalty that extended to the third period led to a game power goal for the home team. The teams continued to exchange opportunities in the third period and overtime before Dallas won 2-0 in the shootout to give the Avs their second straight loss.

Takeaway

The uninspiring shooting was the first of the season in Colorado. The Avs were the last team to participate in the shooting this season. They had only four of them in 2018-19, going 2-2. Forwards Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen were denied by Bishop.

Cale Makar takes his first penalty in his career. That penalty at the end of the second period that led to the goal of the tie was taken by the esteemed Colorado rookie Cale Makar. The former No. 4 in the general team had played in 40 combined career games that date back to last year's playoffs without penalty.

He was called by the delay of the game after sending the disc on the glass in the defensive zone.

The Colorado power game continues to fight. After failing to capitalize on three power play opportunities against the Stars, including 1:32 with a two-man lead, the Avs now have 5 of 36 with the men's lead in the last 12 games. The Stars finished 1 by 5 in the power game, giving them the goal they needed for the game to arrive overtime.