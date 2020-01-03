The avalanche is unleashed with a dominant performance against St. Louis

Loading...

January 2, 2020; Denver, Colorado, United States; Colorado right wing Avalanche Joonas Donskoi (72) celebrates his goal with center Nathan MacKinnon (29) and defender Samuel Girard (49) and center Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the third period against St. Louis Blues in the Pepsi Center Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

After Avalanche's defeat to Winnipeg on Tuesday, Avs coach Jared Bednar said that Colorado needed to do a better job of defensive adjustment. He referred to the strikers of the Avs who need to return to help the defense play a more aggressive game.

On Thursday his team responded.

Colorado dominated the St. Louis Blues, winning 7-3 to get out of its recent losing fall. More importantly, Avalanche made a statement against the Stanley Cup champions and the current leaders of the Central Division.

"It's big," said star center Nathan MacKinnon after his four-point performance. "But two points are two points and now we move on and hope to win three along the way."

The Avs withstood an early blues storm that included killing two penalties in the first period. Colorado kept St. Louis only eight shots in the first, and before the bell rang, MacKinnon broke free, scoring his 25th of the season to give Avalanche a 1-0 lead with 10 seconds left. .

That goal may have given Avalanche all the momentum they needed to open the second period.

Colorado took 14 of the first 15 shots in the second, scoring twice, once in the power game, to open a 3-0 lead. Center Nazem Kadri marked his 14th of the season, beating Blues goalkeeper Jordan Binnington from a difficult angle. Then, with a two-man lead, the Colorado top unit exhausted the San Luis penalty killers before striker Mikko Rantanen used his stopwatch, created by defender Cale Makar, to continue the avalanche's offensive attack. .

The blues began to recover, scoring twice to throw inside a goal. But the Colorado power game continued to dominate when Makar found the bottom of the net in the absence of 16 seconds to regain a two-goal lead before the final period.

"Mikko's unreal screen in front of the network," Makar said. "I could pass it by the guy who was in front of me and entered."

Colorado's fourth goal was crucial to protect a third-period advantage, something he had fought mightily in recent games. Instead of sitting down, the Avs continued firing, adding three more goals in the third to chase Binnington with just over five minutes remaining.

"I think we were ready," said MacKinnon, speaking about the dominance of the third period of Colorado. “I feel that we give all the goals of our opponents in the third. We have bad breakdowns. Something felt different tonight when they did the 3-2, there was no panic. ”

Takeaway

The power game has responded. Bednar recently altered his power game units in search of a spark. The answer, 3 of 5 in 11 shots in 6:23 of the power play time. Colorado also scored twice with the men's lead against Winnipeg on Tuesday. The Avs have 5 of 9 in the power game in the last two games, after a period in which they scored in only 5 of 36 opportunities.

Colorado puts a dent in its Central Division record. The Avs are now 7-8-1 against their division rivals. They had no victories in their last four against Central, going 0-3-1 as teams like Winnipeg and Dallas closed the gap in Colorado for the local ice advantage. Thursday's victory leads the Avs to six points of the Blues for the first time in the division.

Grubauer responds with his first victory in more than four weeks. Av. Goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer had not won a game since December 4. Thursday's victory was huge for Avalanche, as they prepare for three games in four nights on the east coast before a five-game home stay. Colorado will need its two goalkeepers to operate in all cylinders from now until the All-Star break in almost three weeks.

"It's big," Bednar said. “When you talk about trust, he played very well before his injuries. He is a guy that the more he plays, the better he gets, so I feel he has been fine, but we play a little with that. But hopefully, tonight gives him a lot of confidence because he has been really good in areas of the game, but he hasn't been able to keep it for a total of 60. He did it tonight and gets a victory. "

Stat of the Night

This is Girard's first four-point game, which collects four assists. Girard also had two assists on Tuesday, making it the first time he has recorded multiple points in consecutive games in his career.

Girard had never recorded more than two points in a game before this.

Colorado opens its three-game trip against the New Jersey Devils at 5 p.m. MST on Saturday.