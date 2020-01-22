The automotive supplier plant in Dakkota is expected to create 400 new jobs in the east of Detroit

DETROIT – A new plant for automotive suppliers will create around 400 jobs in Detroit East.

The Dakkota Integrated Systems plant will be built on the site of the old Kettering High School. The school on I-94 and Van Dyke Avenue was closed seven years ago due to declining enrollments.

Suspensions and instrument panels are manufactured locally for the Fiat Chrysler Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Wagoneer, both of which are manufactured on site. Detroit was selected from locations in Ohio and Canada.

“We are excited to move manufacturing orders to the east side of Detroit. Our mission is to create high quality jobs and promote top talent, exceeding our customers’ expectations and helping them win the market. We are proud to support FCA and a The Detroit neighborhood thrives and showcases premium auto parts made by hard-working Detroit workers, ”said Andra Rush, Dakkota CEO and President.

The 300,000-square-foot manufacturing facility is expected to include an investment of approximately $ 45 million. The project received a $ 1.5 million grant from the Michigan Business Development Program. It was approved for a period of 15 years as a Next Michigan Business within the Detroit Next Michigan Development Corporation’s renaissance zone with an estimated value of $ 3.5 million.

Construction on the site has already started.

Pre-qualified residents of Detroit will get their first job in the new facility. You can find information about jobs at Dakkota Integrated Systems here.

