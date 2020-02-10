The automatic completion of code from messages makes 2FA easier on Android

With good account security, your phone number may be attached to different accounts as part of two-factor authentication. Google Messages introduces a new feature that can be used to automatically fill in unique security codes for your apps.

As two-factor authentication (2FA) and the use of one-time passwords (OTP) are becoming increasingly common, Google has tried to simplify the implementation. Android app developers have the option to send the code via SMS and collect it automatically, but not all apps have used this option. Google Messages has also long tried to simplify 2FA, for example by detecting an OTP and copying it from the message notification with a tap.

For a few months now, there has been a section on the Google Play Services settings page for automatically filling out the confirmation code with a switch, which has so far hardly been achieved. Android Police have shown that apps can now get 2FA codes from the Google Messages app thanks to the built-in automatic Android Android filling, according to a few tips.

In the released screenshots we see that both the T-Mobile and the Amazon app can retrieve the requested OTP from Google Messages with a practical option for automatically filling in codes from messages.

There currently doesn’t seem to be a single way to enable the auto-fill code feature, as many others with the same versions of Play Services and Google Messages (04/20/12 and 05/05/09) do not have the new AutoFill feature available. It is possible that Google is slowly making it available to more users. In this case, we will see many more devices in the next few weeks.

Note, however, that SMS-based 2FA may not be as secure as it used to be. While things like auto-filling the new code of messages are very convenient, you should consider a safer method for important accounts.

