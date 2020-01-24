The authorities warn TikTok of fire risk

By Mirna Alsharif, CNN

(CNN) – The authorities in Massachusetts are warning of a video about socket problems at TikTok after three incidents of concern, including two in schools.

The video on the social media platform includes the use of part of a phone charger, an electrical outlet, and a penny to cause sparks, electrical system damage, and possibly a fire, said Massachusetts Fire Department Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey in a letter that alarmed fire departments and educators.

At Plymouth North High School, the firefighters found two scorched outlets on Tuesday and a cell phone charger with a penny fused to the prongs.

Headmaster Gary Maestas said there were no injuries or significant damage.

“We are working with the police and fire department in Plymouth to fully understand the scope of the problem and to prosecute the full extent of the law,” said Maestas in a statement posted on Twitter.

Two 15-year-old male students are charged under $ 1,200 for arson and deliberate property damage, Plymouth police say.

Bradley told CNN that he believed it was only a matter of time before someone was hurt.

“I don’t think students understand the reality that they can be electrocuted or start a fire,” said Bradley. “Parents need to talk to their children and tell them if you see this stuff, don’t try to imitate it.”

At the Westford Academy on Friday, a spark lit a socket and produced smoke that, according to Donald Parsons, spokesman for the Westford Fire Department, triggered the school’s fire alarm.

“This was a very serious incident that could do much more damage,” said James Antonelli, director of the Westford Academy, in a statement to the parents. “The affected student has been identified and the Westford Academy administration is currently taking appropriate action.”

The student is also being indicted, including arson and malicious property damage, said Westford Police Department Capt. Victor Neal.

Another incident was reported in Holden after a worried mother sent a photo of a burned outlet to a news agency, Ostroskey said.

He encourages school officials and parents to look for signs of bad behavior, such as burnt outlets, and to talk to tweens and teenagers about fire and electrical safety.

