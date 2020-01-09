Loading...

Linda Solomon, author of “The Queen Next Door: Aretha Franklin, An Intimate Portrait”, spoke out in defense of her book after the late singer’s son, Kecalf Franklin, blew it up and the upcoming biopic “Respect”.

“When we released the book, it was released at the Detroit Institute of Arts and the family participated in the national launch,” Solomon said on the phone Thursday, noting that Aretha’s niece, Sabrina Owens, had written the book. “The book is a beautiful tribute to Aretha.”

Solomon, Aretha’s long-time friend and photojournalist, published “The Queen Next Door” in October 2019. The book shows a series of intimate photos of Aretha behind the scenes, from important public events to intimate vacations with her family.

“I was invited to document all of these special times in her career in the eighties when she returned to Detroit,” said Solomon, adding that Aretha “never” had a need to take a photo, even if she didn’t Wearing makeup. “She loved it because she’s the natural woman.”

But when Kecalf came out and falsified both her book and Jennifer Hudson’s film, Solomon believed that such honors were essential to preserving Aretha’s memory.

“I don’t think we can hurt these projects because if we shut down people like me, like people who want to preserve their heritage, people will forget about them,” she said. “Without these honors like my book and films like the biography, Aretha will fade, so we have to continue honoring and respecting her …

“This will preserve her legacy and teach the younger generations her legacy so that they know Aretha Franklin and can respect her.”

Solomon also addressed the problems of the late singer’s son directly in the projects, saying, “Kecalf should understand that we must share his mother’s legacy.”

Over the weekend, Kecalf claimed on Facebook that no one from the book or MGM, the production company behind Respect, had contacted him or his family about the projects.

“How can you make a film about a person and not talk to the person’s sons or grandchildren about important information?”, He wrote and added Solomon’s book: “How can you insert a family of people (picture) into a book and not around Ask permission? “Kecalf continued. “If you are a” real “fan of my mothers, please do not support this. Ask yourself … do you want this to be done to you?”

David Bennett, the longtime lawyer and senior lawyer for the songstress “Think” for her property, told the Detroit Free Press from Kecalf’s Facebook post: “He doesn’t speak for the family. I know that he doesn’t speak for his brother Ted White or his Brother Clarence Franklin speaks. The grandchildren have absolutely nothing to do with it. What he really does is speak for himself. “

Solomon said she agreed with Bennett and said, “I would have to have Mr. Bennett’s words ready.”