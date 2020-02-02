The Australian Punter’s 18,000 km Super Bowl journey

Wishnowsky left Lumen Christi College in Perth at 16, became an apprentice glazier and hoped for a professional football or AFL career. But injuries took their toll on his 188 cm tall body.

In 2013, he joined a leisure league with the American flag.

Here Craig Wilson, one of the leading figures in American football in Australia, saw him hit a football.

The word and a small video went back to John Smith and Nathan Chapman, who run the phenomenally successful Melbourne-based Prokick Australia Punting Academy.

The video showed Wishnowsky was raw but loaded with NFL punting potential.

“It was like watching a horse try to step out of a horse box,” said Smith.

“The power was immense.”

Wishnowsky was fishing and survived dengue fever from a Bali trip when Smith called and invited him to join them in Melbourne.

“He had a pretty aggressive sales pitch,” said Wishnowsky.

“He told me that he will change my life.”

Although Wishnowsky worked in a pub to eat in Perth and repay a mortgage, he was impressed by Prokick in Melbourne.

“It was pretty obvious we had something very special in a few weeks,” said Smith.

It was still not an easy path to an elite university in the United States.

Wishnowsky’s early graduation meant he had to enroll at Santa Barbara City Junior College in California for two years to build up his grades.

He was in college for a year and graduated the second time to make sure he was academically qualified to accept a scholarship from the University of Utah.

Wishnowsky was an instant hit in Utah.

He won the Ray Guy Award for the best punter in college football in 2016 and was in the fourth round of the draft last year from the 49ers after impressive scouts in the NFL combination with his punting and 40 yard dash time picked up by 4.63 seconds.

Time was the fastest of a punter since 2003 and faster than elite recipient Jarvis Landry, cornerback Josh Norman and running back Mark Ingram.

The Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, the 2019 NFL MVP quarterback, are the lightweight Super Bowl favorites.

The match meets the Chiefs ‘dynamic offensive against the tough 49ers’ defense, which features newly-won NFL rookie of the year winner Nick Bosa.

The 193 cm, 121 kg Bosa is a human wrecking ball, the aim of which is to catch and smash the elusive Mahomes.

If the 49ers win, Wishnowsky will be the second Australian to win a Super Bowl ring after a defensive duel against Jesse Williams in Queensland (Seattle Seahawks 2014).

