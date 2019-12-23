The Australian prime minister defends his government's climate policy as the Rage of Fire – National

Loading...

The contested Australian prime minister defended his government's climate policy on Monday when authorities warned of the forest fire crisis that could devastate the country's most populous state for months.

Around 200 forest fires burned in four states, more than half of which occurred in New South Wales, including 60 unconfined fires.

CONTINUE READING:

69 Canadians who want to give up their vacation at home travel to Australia to fight forest fires



The catastrophe has led to renewed criticism that Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government has failed to tackle climate change enough.

Morrison rejected calls to downsize the lucrative Australian coal industry. Australia is the world's largest exporter of coal and liquefied natural gas.

"I'm not going to write off the jobs of thousands of Australians by distancing myself from traditional industry," he told Channel Seven.

The story continues under the advertisement

2:27

Australia firefighters fight wall of flames in New South Wales

Australia firefighters fight wall of flames in New South Wales

Morrison made the rounds on several Australian television channels on Monday morning after his much-criticized family vacation in Hawaii during the forest fire crisis.

He finally interrupted his vacation and returned to Sydney at the weekend before visiting the evacuation and emergency control centers and killing the families of two firefighters fighting the flames southwest of Sydney last Thursday.

"We make all decisions. You do it as a parent, I do it as a parent. We will endeavor to reconcile responsibility for our professional lives, and we will all try to fix that, ”Morrison told Channel Seven.

CONTINUE READING:

The cooler weather eases Australian fire conditions when the prime minister returns from vacation



More than 3 million hectares of land have been burned across the country in recent months. Nine people were killed and more than 900 houses destroyed. Nearly 800 homes burned to the ground in New South Wales, which was paralyzed by a seven-day emergency in catastrophic conditions last week.

New South Wales will see much-needed relief this week, with cooler conditions forecast.

However, Shane Fitzsimmons, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service representative, drew a bleak long-term picture.

1:54

B.C. Firefighters are among the dozens of Canadians who have joined forest firefighting in Australia

B.C. Firefighters are among the dozens of Canadians who have joined forest firefighting in Australia

"We have to remember that by January or February we don't expect rainfall to make a significant difference in these fires," he said.

The story continues under the advertisement

"It's still a long way to go. We'll talk at best for four to six weeks before experiencing a significant break from the weather."

CONTINUE READING:

Roads melt during the hottest heat wave in Australian history



Morrison's coalition government won a surprising third term in May. Among other things, it was promised to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 26% to 28% by 2030 – a modest figure compared to the 45% opposition from the center-left opposition.

Morrison insisted on Monday that Australia would meet its emissions targets.

"I will maintain the course of responsible management, respond responsibly to changes in climate change, and responsibly ensure that we can grow our economy in what is currently a very difficult climate," he said.

2:17

Forest fires continue to rage in Australia while residents investigate damage near Sydney

Forest fires continue to rage in Australia while residents investigate damage near Sydney

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Australia (t) Australia PM Forest Fires (t) Australia Forest Fires (t) Bush Fires (t) Climate Policy Australia (t) Scott Morrison Australia (t) Forest Fires (t) World