Loading...

TA officials are closely watching the fires that continue to devastate parts of Victoria – particularly the flames in the East Gippsland region. The smoke from the fire in East Gippsland entered Melbourne yesterday, creating conditions that could be dangerous for players as the air quality drops dramatically.

An indication of what this scenario might have looked like in Sydney on Sunday when smoke was filtered into the Ken Rosewall Arena while Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov was in the middle of his ATP Cup match against Radu Albot from Moldova. Dimitrov described the conditions as “not pleasant”.

Denis Kudla, an American player who trained in Melbourne on Friday before heading to Bendigo for the ATP Challenger, said he could not inhale or exhale fully during his training session without coughing.

“If it’s something like yesterday, I don’t think it’s safe for two or three weeks,” said Kudla of possible conditions for the Australian Open. “You could play, but who knows what damage we’re actually doing to ourselves? It can’t be good.

“But if the smoke gets worse, I couldn’t imagine that I might play a four or five hour match and not have to cough like a crazy aftermath to recover and feel terrible.”

TA chief Craig Tiley said potential smoking hazards are treated similarly to extreme heat and rain, in accordance with TA guidelines. If the real-time air monitoring shows dangerous smoke concentrations and medical experts believe that games should be stopped, referees will end the game.

“We have experts who analyze all available live data as specifically as possible for our locations and regularly consult with tournament directors and, in the event of heat and smoke, with medical experts.

The Yarra River on Monday, with “very poor” air quality in most of Melbourne. Credit: Jason South

“We have access to real-time air quality monitoring at all of our venues, and we work closely with medical personnel and local experts to ensure that we have the best possible information to help us make decisions about whether to interrupt the game at any time shall be . “

Djokovic is a prominent member of the ATP Player Council and said the matter would be on the agenda in just over a week the next time they meet.

Loading

The world’s number 2 had said TA should be ready to take drastic measures. “You have to take it into account due to extreme weather conditions or conditions,” said Djokovic. “This is probably the very last option. When it comes to … that player health is compromised, you have to think about it.”

Djokovic has also met with Tiley, who remains confident that the crown jewel of Australian tennis summer will not be delayed.

“The smoke has been problematic in some areas,” said Tiley. “The worst event has been in Canberra so far. After consulting with medical, air and weather experts, we decided to move our event to Bendigo.

“We have provided significant additional analytics, monitoring and logistics resources to ensure the health and safety of all players, staff and fans during the summer and we have no further plans to postpone events.”

TA has also spiced up the line-up for the upcoming Rally for Relief and announced that tickets are now available. The world’s best players will take part in the event at Rod Laver Arena next Wednesday.

“The world’s best players with lots of Grand Slam titles are committed to the AO Rally for Relief and we look forward to announcing the lineup in the coming days,” said Tiley in a statement. “The players are very keen to get involved. We have had a tremendous response from them and they are very eager to help.”

Sam is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading