The Australian energy industry is struggling to keep the lights on

Dale Hogarth climbs the stairs, engines rustle and steam hiss through the spider web of the pipes. As the maintenance manager at EnergyAustralia’s Yallourn power plant, one of the largest in the country, Hogarth is most concerned with the performance of four huge cylinders here on the top floor. “When we talk about reliability,” he says of the noise, “it’s about keeping it going.”

The four cylinders are Yallourn’s turbine generators, which together account for 22 percent of Victoria’s electricity needs and are sufficient for 2 million households. Steam generated by burning damp brown coal flows into the turbines, past blades that rotate the central shaft and rotate a generator to generate electricity.

The Yallorn power plant near Morwell in Victoria. Photo credit: Luis Enrique Ascui

“A fairly simple process,” says Hogarth. But with 300 kilometers of tubes running through each of the boilers in a facility that was built in the 1970s, “there are lots of pinch points along the way,” he says, which means there is plenty of room for failure.

Summer in Australia means extreme weather, oppressive heat waves and devastating bush fires. It’s the hardest time of the year for the reliability and security of the country’s electricity system. The warmer it gets, the more people turn on their air conditioners – the demand for electricity increases and the electricity grid is extremely stressed.

Energy insiders have raised private concerns that the system could have its biggest test in years.

This pressure is exacerbated by the vulnerability of aging coal-fired power plants to sudden failures on hot days, which means that supply is barely or not taken off the market. It gets even worse when bushfires turn off the main transmission lines at critical moments.

However, this summer started with parts of the grid that looked particularly fragile. In view of scorching forecasts and the fact that several power plant units were taken out of service due to unplanned repairs at the same time, warned of an increased risk of power failure for more than a million households.

“On the whole, AEMO has everything under control. But everyone is a little bit nervous. ‘

Tony Wood, energy expert at the Grattan Institute

The bush fires this summer brought important international connections to a standstill and brought the grid up to date for hours. Although some energy insiders don’t want to say this openly, they privately expressed concerns that the system could have its biggest test in years. “A perfect storm”, that’s how it was described.

Australian energy market leader Audrey Zibelman, who previously headed the New York Public Service Commission, compared conditions to 2012, when devastating hurricane Sandy hit the northeastern United States and forced days of power outages for hundreds of thousands of homes.

“I have to say, this summer reminds me of the experience we had after Sandy in New York,” she said.

“There was a wake-up call to the government and industry that things had to be done differently.”

Energy blame game

As the difficult season worsens, there is deeper guilt about how Australian energy policy has not adequately prepared the national electricity market for this situation.

On the one hand, the decades-long energy policy vacuum at the federal level has slowed down the investments required to drive new forms of production and to replace the aging and increasingly fault-prone fossil fuel plants. Meanwhile, the Morrison government has drawn attention to the influx of wind and solar projects that, largely within the framework of ambitious government regulations, will allow for more temporary supplies without enough coal and gas to support them.

Scott Morrison and Angus Taylor in Parliament. Photo credit: Alex Ellinghausen

Most in the industry believe that both factors are partly responsible for the dangerous state of the power grid. Whatever the reason, one thing is certain: the Australian energy market is feeling the pressure to keep the lights on this summer. And the tolerance for failure is zero.

“We were certain,” said Victorian Energy Secretary Lily D’Ambrosio last month. “Private utilities need to make an effort to ensure that their facilities are available when we need them.”

A spokesman for the NSW’s Ministry of Planning, Industry and the Environment said the state was “well positioned for the next five summers,” but admitted that “there is a certain risk of interference in extreme weather conditions.”

In a power plant as old as Yallourn, heavy lifting started about four months ago in anticipation of this summer.

In the entire system, the “squeeze points” that Hogarth mentioned are most often found in the pipelines – the hundreds of kilometers of boiler tubes – which wear out with age and become thinner.

If a tube breaks, an entire unit often has to be taken out of service for repair. And small holes in all of these hoses are not easy to locate. “A needle in a haystack,” as Hogarth puts it.

On hot days, something like a pipe leak could trigger a series of events that dramatically lead to power outages for households and businesses.

The current composition of the electricity grid allows minimal storage of electricity, so that electricity has to be generated around the clock to meet the country’s energy needs. When the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing, Australia is still dependent on fossil fuels. It is this inevitable truth that underpins the coalition’s existence that the premature closure of coal-fired power plants must be avoided at all costs.

Renewable energies make up an increasing part of Australian energy. It is now at 20 percent. But coal remains king and makes up 60 percent.

Despite growing demands for an accelerated exit from coal production, Federal Minister of Energy Angus Taylor wants coal and gas plants to remain on the market and running at full speed. Last year, his government successfully put AGL under pressure to keep the Liddell plant open longer than planned.

The problem for utilities, however, is that their equipment is old and nearing the end of its technical life, which means maintenance is much more expensive and sudden failures are far more common.

EnergyAustralia spent $ 180 million on upgrading and maintaining its power generation fleet last year: $ 50 million went to Yallourn alone. The program expanded the power grid by 90 megawatts and thus supplied 16,000 households with electricity – 60 megawatts from the installation of a water system to cool the air in turbines at the Jeeralang power plant in Victoria and 30 megawatts in South Australia with a new quick-start gas turbine.

“We do our best to make sure we get through.”

Mark Pearson, Yallourn Power Station

Yallourn boss Mark Pearson says, “We are doing our best to make sure we get through.”

AGL has been running a summer standby program for nine years. This season, $ 150 million has been spent to strengthen Macquarie’s assets in NSW (Liddell and Bayswater), Victorias Loy Yang and Torrens in South Australia, in addition to the already “substantial” regular maintenance expenses.

Greg Jarvis, chief energy officer for Origin, points out upgrades the company has carried out at its Mortlake plants in Victoria and Eraring in New South Wales. The additional capacity that Origin added last week proved critical when fires triggered Snowy’s transmission line and brought the network to the brink.

Reliability in the summer is a greater challenge due to the aging of the facilities and the sudden shutdown of the 1,680 megawatt Hazelwood power plant in Victoria in 2017, which Jarvis said was a change. “In recent years, certainly in the past three or four years, we’ve taken additional initiatives to ensure that our assets are available,” he says.

Grid under tension

Reliability – a priority for individual utilities – is coordinated across the network and monitored minute by minute at the Australian energy market operator’s headquarters. Here, too, planning begins well before the hot weather to ensure that the supply of coal, gas and renewable energy sources from all forms of generation is sufficient to meet demand.

In July, employees begin coordinating maintenance plans with electricity suppliers to reduce summer downtime. Until August, AEMO will publish a report on the prospects for supply and demand, in which the forecast risks are shown. From September to December, negotiations on summer reserve electricity are held with companies to generate a reserve supply and large energy consumers to switch off when necessary.

In addition to the 3700 megawatts that have been brought to the market largely by solar energy since last summer, AEMO has made 125 megawatts of summer reserves and 1,500 megawatts of short-term and medium-term agreements in order to quickly cover the risks associated with extreme risks of heat. “This is much bigger than in the past,” says AEMO boss Audrey Zibelman.

The Grattan Institute’s energy expert, Tony Wood, says AEMO is “as far as possible” with more than enough spare capacity in case things get “pear-shaped”.

“Overall, AEMO has everything under control,” says Wood. “But everyone is a little nervous.”

Above all, nervous about the prospect of unwanted blackouts, known as “load shedding” and an unwanted option that sometimes cannot be avoided.

This was the case on a heavy Thursday at the height of last summer, when millions of people came home from work and turned on their air conditioners. An extreme heat wave that hit South Australia on January 24 broke records: 47 degrees in Adelaide, 49 degrees in Port Augusta. The next day the heat had passed in Victoria and in Melbourne it was approaching 43 degrees at 1pm. Three units in Yallourn and Loy Yang were now out of service – two due to pipe leaks.

When other options have been exhausted, including importing more electricity from the highway and tapping into emergency reserves, but AEMO still needs to ease demand, the only option is to instruct the electricity pylon and cable operators – so-called distribution companies – to handle the load Lose by cutting Turn off power to entire areas at once to prevent the system from breaking down.

AEMO issued instructions to reduce the load, indicating how much electricity had to be saved, which resulted in hours of power outages for up to 200,000 customers on January 25.

Preparing for summer is a full-on process, says Zibelman. “It’s something we plan to do all year round.” But these unexpected events “can and can happen,” she says, especially when the network is live.

Focus on reliability

In politics, the focus on reliability has reached new heights. At a meeting of state and federal energy ministers in November, it was agreed how much reserve power would be required to keep the lights on in the summer and increase the amount next year.

However, some on the market are cautious. Manufacturing energy consumers who pay the extra reserve bill say that the reliability of politicians who consider power outages to be an inadequate system and fear the political consequences has been neglected.

“When you look at reliability, pay attention to what you want,” says Andrew Richards of the Energy Users Association of Australia. “Are you ready to pay $ 500 a year for the next 50 years to improve reliability by a few hours a year?

“There are things you can’t avoid. If politicians think we can avoid blackouts or system problems by throwing more money at them, they just throw money against the wall.”

Age of the transition

In Australia and around the world, the energy market is changing. Given the amount of coal power that will be withdrawn from the market over the next 15 years (Yallourn’s closing date is 2032) and the daily growing clean energy technology, Zibelman sees an urgent “remodeling” in Australia.

“And we have to do it in a way that makes the most economic sense and is good for the future if we deal with the situations we’re in,” she says.

Zibelman points out the need to improve battery storage to balance the intermittent nature of wind and sun, and to expand transmission lines so that states can take advantage of favorable renewable energy conditions in other parts of the country. If the wind is blowing in South Australia, how can we get it to Queensland?

“We can take advantage of the diversity we have in Australia,” says Zibelman. “So the size of the country will be an advantage rather than a disadvantage.”

