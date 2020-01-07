The Australian economy says the four-day week will not work

Loading...

“A lot of employees work part-time, and that’s okay, of course, but the idea that employees actually work part-time for full-time wages has no value.”

While some unions and scientists could argue that Australia should pass laws and regulations in various European countries, Willox said, “The reality is that most European countries have higher unemployment rates and lower economic growth than Australia.”

Some international companies are taking advantage of reduced working hours by testing Microsoft for a four-day week in Japan last year. They increased sales by 40 percent compared to the same month last year.

The New Zealand company Perpetual Guardian, which manages trusts, wills and estates, now pays its employees for five days and lets them work four days. It found that the change improved the productivity of its 240 employees and gave them more time and relaxation for the family.

Two Australian companies, including the Icelab design studio in Canberra, also allow employees to work a four-day week that is paid proportionately. Keith Pitt, founder and chief technology officer of software designer Buildkite in Perth, said that two of his 17 employees work four days.

“It is important that we don’t just ask people to work another day for free,” he said.

The Australian Union Council and workers’ experts have also warned of the potential drawbacks of the four-day week, including a tendency for some employers to expect five from four working days.

Marian Baird, professor of gender and industrial relations at the University of Sydney, interviewed employers who say that women who work four days a week are very productive and focused.

But many who have returned to work after maternity leave have learned how to get more flexibility and can do more hours of unpaid work at home.

Scott Connolly, ACTU’s assistant secretary, said employers often called people who work four days a week to work on their day off without pay.

“While work-life balance is an important issue in the community, less paid work is not the answer,” he said.

The economist and director of the Australia Institute’s Future Work Center, Jim Stanford, said that while a four-day week or a shorter day could increase productivity, he doubts that employers’ self-financing would be enough.

“The employer will get some benefits in terms of increased productivity, morale, and commitment. But I don’t think many believe this is a profit-boosting shift,” he said.

