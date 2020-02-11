The Australian court ruled that indigenous people cannot be deported

CANBERRA – Australia’s highest court ruled Tuesday that the government could not deport Aboriginal people as part of its policy of liberating the country from foreign criminals.

The High Court ruled in a 4-3 ruling that indigenous Australians cannot be deported, even if they are not Australian citizens.

The court had heard the case of two men born abroad but identified as indigenous.

The government tried to deport them after they were sentenced to prison for violent crime. The government has been criticized for deporting some criminals who have lived in Australia since childhood but never became citizens.

The court found that Brendan Thoms, 31, who was born to an Australian mother in New Zealand, was an Aboriginal Australian.

Thoms had lived in Australia since he was six years old, is recognized as a member of the Gunggari tribe and is considered the native title holder of their traditional country.

However, the majority of the judges were not convinced that 40-year-old Daniel Love was native and recognized as a member of the Kamilaroi tribe.

He was born in Papua New Guinea to an indigenous Australian father and has lived in Australia since he was 5 years old.

His lawyers say he will provide more evidence of his aboriginality, and another process could take place to resolve the matter.

Both Love and Thoms were taken into immigration custody and threatened with deportation after being convicted of unrelated crimes.

Love has had his visa restored since his lawyers took legal action and live on the Gold Coast.

Thoms has been immigrated to Brisbane for 16 months after serving a six-month sentence.

Her lawyer Claire Gibbs demanded that Thoms be released immediately.

“He is trying very hard to be released after all this time and to be reunited with his family,” Gibbs said in court.

“The High Court found that Native Australians are protected from deportation. They can no longer be removed from the country they know and have a very close relationship with, ”she added.

The Department of Internal Affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gibbs said both Love and Thoms were suing the government for unlawful detention.

“My two clients were embarrassed because they were Aboriginal immigrants and they were often ridiculed,” said Gibbs. “So it was a very, very difficult time for both of them.”

The court found that Native Australians have a special cultural, historical, and spiritual connection to Australia that is inconsistent with the belief that they are considered “foreigners” under the Australian Constitution.

Indigenous Australians make up 3% of the population and are the most disadvantaged minority in a range of measures. Indigenous Australians die younger than other Australians and are overrepresented in prisons.

