The Auditor General’s report supports the concerns of OurTMH

The Ontario Prosecutor has a new public report and it seconds what those on OurTMH have been saying for years.

The Auditor General’s report on the Ontario Renal Network states that there are no fully effective systems and procedures to ensure that chronic kidney disease services are offered in a timely, equitable and cost-efficient way to meet the needs of Ontarians meet.

OurTMH has tried to bring a multidisciplinary kidney clinic with dialysis to the Quinte region.

The report also stated that there is a discrepancy between dialysis capacity and regional needs and that patients do not always receive dialysis at the nearest location, creating a waiting list.

The report contains 14 recommendations consisting of 27 actions to tackle the findings.

Our TMH chairman Mike Cowan says he is convinced that citizens in Quinte West and Brighton are significantly disadvantaged by not having a clinic for chronic kidney disease at Trenton Memorial Hospital.

The report warns that chronic kidney disease is called a “silent killer” because it often goes unnoticed for several years or in most cases has no concern.

The audit reports that the number of Ontarians with end-stage renal disease has increased by more than 37%, with the senior population responsible for 47% of that increase and 39% for middle-aged adults.

Quinte West experiences above average increases in the age category 40 plus according to the 2016 census.

