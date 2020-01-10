The Audi V8 L didn't fuck around

Loading...

If you go to a luxury manufacturer, you’ll find an even better one right next to the top-of-the-range luxury sedan. The long-wheelbase version of this luxury limousine. The current harvest of LWF Luxobarges is good. But the original Audi V8 L was better.

The main distinction is simple: Modern LWF versions of what you get on the Audi A8, the BMW 7 Series, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the Nissan Cima etc. stretch and pull the cars with more space in front of the rear seats the rear wheels move up and extend the doors with them. They don’t look like stretch limousines. They look like they are normal cars that are stretched in a taffeta puller. The rear doors reach back and make everything appear proportional.

The Audi V8 L was not like that. The Audi V8 L has extra space in front of the rear seats, but look at the rear door! It looks just as long as on the regular Audi V8 from the late 1980s and early 1990s. It looks like someone is pinning the car of an additional unit right at the end. It looks like a stretch limousine. It looks aftermarket.

And in fact it was. Audi didn’t stretch the V8 L. The Austrian super entrepreneur, now Magna Steyr, did the job. What Steyr-Daimler-Puch was then made these special designs and produced only 271 of them, as the old dream car archive notes.

The original Audi V8 is a wonderfully charming car, in part because it really felt like Audi was pushing into and out of the modern era after the up and down 1980s. It was like the VW Phaeton of its time, a bit too ambitious. The way it was stretched looks like this.

Not surprisingly, there is the same person behind both cars: Ferdinand Piëch.

The car’s specs were the same as the regular Audi V8, which means you got it with Audi’s 3.6-liter Quad Cam V8, which according to the vehicle brochure delivers 247 horsepower and 251 lb-ft of torque , This brochure is really wonderful, just like this German-language history of the world, which lists all optional extras like a phone, fax machine, and even a PC, some of which cost as much as an entire car at the time.

At the end of 1988, the list price was 163,000 marks, which means that the only limousines were more expensive than those of Rolls-Royce and Bentley. The V8 L was 17 feet long and weighed 3,900 pounds per Audi.

The only drawback is that you could get a regular five-speed Audi V8 with the standard Quattro all-wheel drive, but the V8 L brochure doesn’t mention that.